Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Guard Dennis Parker Jr.

The second-year NC State basketball reserve ranks 10th in the first 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Dennis Parker Jr.
NC State basketball guard Dennis Parker Jr. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
NC State basketball sophomore Dennis Parker Jr. has seen slight drops across the board compared to his freshman production as a member of the program's legendary ACC Tournament champions and magical Final Four journeymen.

The Richmond, Va., native is just one of many inconsistent perimeter talents in eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts' deep rotation.

Parker tallied two points, one boards, and one assist over 11 minutes off the bench in Saturday night's 74-73 loss at Stanford. Now, the 6-foot-6 wing is averaging 2.6 points, 2.5 boards, 0.7 dimes, and 0.5 steals in 12.8 minutes per game for the 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack (9-14, 12-10 ACC).

He's shooting 34.9 percent from the field, 20.0 percent from three (5-for-25), and 44.4 percent at the charity stripe (8-for-18).

Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Dennis Parker Jr.: 78.0 (C+)

Dennis Parker Jr. and the rest of the reeling Wolfpack are now preparing for their home showdown against the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

Matt Giles
