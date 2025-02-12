Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Freshman Paul McNeil
As an NC State basketball rookie and former four-star prep from Rockingham, N.C., Paul McNeil has shown flashes of his potential. And the 6-foot-5, 180-pound slick wing's usage off the bench for the NC State Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC), now on an eight-game skid, has been on a slight uptick of late.
Even so, through 16 appearances, McNeil is currently averaging just 1.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 5.4 minutes per game.
Paul McNeil is shooting 25.0 percent from the field, 27.8 percent beyond the arc, and 75.0 percent at the charity stripe.
Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Paul McNeil: 79.5 (C+)
With only eight games left in the regular season and an ACC Tournament invite drifting further from their grasp, Kevin Keatts and his eighth NC State basketball team are now gearing up to host the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
