Dave Doeren's Immediate Thoughts After NC State Week 3 Win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- North Carolina State moved to 3-0 in the 2025 season with a 34-24 win over in-state rival Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium. The standalone Thursday night game started poorly for the Wolfpack, as the team conceded an opening kick return touchdown and went down 14-0.
The Wolfpack stormed back behind sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and a defense that only improved as the game went on. Wake Forest didn't score in the second half of the game as first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and his unit pitched a shutout down the stretch.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media immediately following the victory. The fiery coach was proud of his team's effort and bounce-back ability in yet another come-from-behind win.
Watch Doeren's Press Conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's postgame availability:
On the effort of the defense throughout the game
- Doeren: "Defensively, two halves. I mean, what a great second half. Held them to like 30 yards and we stopped them every time they were on the field. Second-half shutout. Two great interceptions and I loved Isaiah Shirley's play. Such a key play, key moment in the game."
On the team's ability to come back from down double digits
- Doeren: "There's a lot that goes into that. It's the whole offseason. It's how hard these guys work, how much chaos we put them in. We tested them. I told them when they got back, it's going to be the hardest thing they've been through and it's going to make them the closest team they can be if they fight through it all. And they did."
- "... We knew we needed to come together and that was the thing last year's team didn't do. So, that was a major part of what I wanted during the offseason, was to create to that chemistry. Winning helps."
On winning on the road against Wake Forest
- Doeren: "Look man, I love winning. To quote Bull Durham, 'It's like better than losing.' It's a great feeling. It's what we do this for. You don't go out there to lose games. It's all about winning ... And so our goal is to be undefeated. Every week, it's one game at a time."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.