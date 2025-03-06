All Huskers

Expected Cold Temperatures Impact Nebraska Baseball's Weekend Series with Washington

The Huskers and Huskies will not play Friday, instead opting for a Saturday doubleheader before Sunday's regularly scheduled finale.

Nebraska second baseball Cayden Brumbaugh had three hits in a 6-1 win over Louisiana on Feb. 21, 2025.
Nebraska second baseball Cayden Brumbaugh had three hits in a 6-1 win over Louisiana on Feb. 21, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Mother Nature continues to impact Nebraska baseball's first week of games back in the Cornhusker State.

After the midweek games were postponed and canceled, Nebraska's Big Ten Conference opener this weekend has also been moved. Nebraska will not take on Washington on Friday, as that game has been moved to Saturday.

The Huskers and Huskies will play a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is slated for 1 p.m. CST at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska baseball players meet on the mound during a game against Louisiana.
Nebraska baseball players meet on the mound during a game against Louisiana on Feb. 22, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

A ticket to Saturday’s game is good for both games of the doubleheader, while ticket holders for Friday’s game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games while supplies last.

Sunday's series finale is unaffected, scheduled for noon.

All three games will be streamed on B1G+.

