Nebraska Men’s Basketball to Face Murray State in Hawai’i

Husker basketball has a completed nonconference schedule for the upcoming season, now with the bracket for the tournament in Honolulu having been released.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) works around Illinois Fighting Illini forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Target Center.
Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) works around Illinois Fighting Illini forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
The final pieces of the Nebraska men's basketball schedule for the upcoming season have been released.

The Huskers will open the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic against Murray State on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. CST. ESPN Events announced the pairings for the 15th annual event, set to take place at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

The game will air on the Huskers Radio Network, including 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, and will be televised on ESPN2 as well.

The Huskers will face either Hawai’i or Charlotte depending on the result of the Nebraska-Murray State contest and that game will be carried on ESPN2. The four other teams in the bracket are the College of Charleston, Loyola-Chicago, Oakland and Oregon State. A complete tournament bracket is below.

2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic bracket
2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic bracket /

Tickets are expected to go on sale in October. Visit the tournament website at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com to sign up for special email offers and to get more information.

The bracket for the tournament in Hawai'i finalizes the nonconference slate for Nebrasketball. The Huskers open the season Nov. 4 against UT Rio Grand Valley.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

