Nebraska Men’s Basketball to Face Murray State in Hawai’i
The final pieces of the Nebraska men's basketball schedule for the upcoming season have been released.
The Huskers will open the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic against Murray State on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. CST. ESPN Events announced the pairings for the 15th annual event, set to take place at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
The game will air on the Huskers Radio Network, including 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, and will be televised on ESPN2 as well.
The Huskers will face either Hawai’i or Charlotte depending on the result of the Nebraska-Murray State contest and that game will be carried on ESPN2. The four other teams in the bracket are the College of Charleston, Loyola-Chicago, Oakland and Oregon State. A complete tournament bracket is below.
Tickets are expected to go on sale in October. Visit the tournament website at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com to sign up for special email offers and to get more information.
The bracket for the tournament in Hawai'i finalizes the nonconference slate for Nebrasketball. The Huskers open the season Nov. 4 against UT Rio Grand Valley.
