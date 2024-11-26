How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. South Dakota: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Nebraska is a red state through next year.
In Nebraska's second consecutive trip to the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NU pulled off another massive upset and this time being a 74-63 win over in-state rival and No. 14 Creighton on Friday night.
As the early front-runner for National Player of the Year, Bluejay big man Ryan Kalkbrenner was held to pedestrian numbers with only four points and 11 rebounds. CU was dismal from the field with a 17-for-52 showing (32%), but hit 12 threes to make up for some of the missed production. Creighton was forced into 17 turnovers compared to Nebraska’s seven.
The Huskers were the definition of balanced with five double-figure scorers with Juwan Gary and Brice Williams combining for 16 points each. Wisconsin transfer guard Connor Essegian added 15 of his own while center Berke Buyuktuncel chipped in 12 and point guard Rollie Worster rounded everyone out with 11 points.
NU secured its signature non-conference win that evaded them a week ago in South Dakota against St. Mary (CA). The Huskers can relax a little knowing they have a top-tier win under its belt as they creep closer to Big Ten play.
Up next is a return to Pinnacle Bank Arena where NU takes on its only Summit League opponent of the season. Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska takes on South Dakota Wednesday night in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (4-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. South Dakota (6-2, 0-0 Summit)
- When: Wednesday, November 27
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
South Dakota Scout
Head Coach: Eric Peterson | 3rd Season | 30-41 (.414) USD Record; 82-56 (.591) Career HC Record | 53-15 as head coach and athletic director at Williston State College | Was an assistant at USD from 2014-18 as well as assistant stops at Utah, Utah State and Minnesota State Moorhead.
‘23-’24 Record: 12-20 (5-11 Summit, T-8th) | 2x All-Summit Honorable Mention, 2x All-Newcomer Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Nebraska Leads 34-5 (Nov. 21, 2021 last matchup, 83-70 NU)
Fun Fact: South Dakota assistant coach Brandon Ubel played for the Cornhuskers from 2009-13 under former NU head coaches Doc Sadler and Tim Miles. The Coyotes also carry two Nebraska natives on their roster with forward Mayuom Buom from Lincoln and Hake Brack from Omaha.
Key Returners: Kaleb Stewart, G, Sr. | Paul Bruns, G, Sr. | Max Burchill, G, Sr. | Isaac Bruns, G, Soph.
Key Additions: Chase Forte, G, Sr. (Northwestern State) | Cameron Fens, C, Jr. (UIC) | Dre Bullock, G, Sr. (Niagara) | Ashton Smith, F, Jr. (Oral Roberts).
Key Departures: Lahat Thioune, F (Eligibility) | Bostyn Holt, G, Gr. (Florida State) | Steven Kramer, G, Soph. (SMSU).
Outlook: Third-year head coach Eric Peterson looks to eclipse 12 wins with USD – a mark he’s finished with in his first two seasons with the Coyotes. USD has finished tied for sixth and eighth in the Summit League over the past two seasons and they’re projected to finish in that range again with a seventh-place prediction in the preseason Summit League poll.
Senior guard Kaleb Stewart leads the Coyotes after being voted to the Preseason All-Summit League after putting up 15.6 points per game last season to lead the team. USD lost two of their three leading scorers from last season as Lahat Thioune (14.3 PPG) graduated and guard Bostyn Holt (12.3 PPG) took his talents to Florida State.
Sophomore guard Isaac Bruns has taken a major step in his game seven games into his sophomore season. His 12.7 points per game leads the team while grabbing 4.1 rebounds per contest and 49% shooting from the field. Northwestern State transfer guard Chase Forte has come in to Vermillion and made an instant impact with 11.9 points per game which is second on the team. Cameron Fens, another transfer from the University of Chicago-Illinois is putting up 10 points a game with a team-leading 5.6 rebounds. Dre Bullock rounds out the five double-digit scorers for USD with 10 per contest as he transferred from Niagara.
Despite a weaker schedule, the Coyotes are 6-2 in the young season with wins over Southern (93-79), Texas A&M Commerce (91-83), Mount Marty (77-47) and Dakota Wesleyan (92-69) from NAIA as well as Western Michigan (80-76). Nebraska will mark USD’s second game against a Big Ten opponent as the Coyotes lost a 96-77 contest to Iowa on Nov. 12. The only other loss being a 92-83 defeat to Southern Indiana.
Stewart, Forte and Bullock give USD a trio of starting caliber guards who can put up some points, but if Nebraska can continue the defensive effort shown against Creighton, this should be a blowout win.
MORE: Are The Huskers Done Winning?
MORE: Husker Nation Breathes a Collective Sigh of Relief
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Gains Two More First-Place Votes in Latest AVCA Rankings
MORE: Nebraska Football Bowl Projections After Getting Sixth Win
MORE: Nebraska Basketball Receives Votes for Associated Press Top 25 Following Creighton Upset
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.