First Depth Chart Highlights Nebraska’s Youth Movement
With the recent release of Nebraska football's Week 1 depth chart ahead of the Aug. 28 opener against Cincinnati, there’s plenty for fans to digest, and even more that came as a surprise. But perhaps the most intriguing storyline is just how many underclassmen have earned their way into the two-deep.
To put it in perspective, Nebraska’s 2025 roster features 91 underclassmen (sophomores or younger) out of 125 scholarship players, over 72 percent of the team. That level of youth reflects both the program’s long-term developmental approach and explains why the 2026 recruiting class currently sits at just 12 commits. There are simply very limited roster spots, even accounting for inevitable offseason attrition.
And now, with the first depth chart in hand, we can see exactly where those young players are ready to contribute, not just as backups, but as potential difference-makers this fall.
At first glance, Nebraska’s starting lineup appears fairly veteran-heavy, with 16 of the 22 starters listed as juniors or seniors. But a closer look at the co-starters and rotational players tells a different story, as 21 of the 42 players on the two-deep are underclassmen.
Nine of the 11 offensive positions feature at least one underclassman, while on defense, that number rises to 10 of 11. This not only underscores the sheer volume of youth on the roster, but also signals that many of these players will be asked to contribute meaningful snaps right away.
As Matt Rhule enters his third season in Lincoln, this is the clearest sign yet that his developmental philosophy is beginning to take full effect.
Offensively, three position groups best illustrate Nebraska’s youth movement.
At wide receiver, four of the top six players are sophomores or younger. This group carries the challenge of turning potential into production, but with Dana Holgorsen’s track record of developing receivers, there’s confidence that they can deliver in 2025.
At running back, Emmett Johnson is the proven starter, but the depth behind him is youthful. Redshirt freshman Mekhi Nelson has emerged as the No. 2, and true freshman Isaiah Mozee is positioned for early snaps after making the position change from receiver to running back. Their reps this fall will be invaluable for 2026 and beyond.
The offensive line is similar, as three underclassmen hold reserve roles, with Gunnar Gottula the lone young contributor pushing for a starting role. Ideally, this group won’t need to be leaned on heavily yet, but their presence signals the first wave of Donovan Raiola’s recruits starting to make an impact.
Defensively, Nebraska’s youth movement is just as apparent.
On the line, redshirt freshman Williams Nwaneri and sophomores Keona Davis and Riley Van Poppel are set for expanded roles, and their immediate impact could dictate whether this position group, and by extension, the defense as a whole, over- or underperforms. If they deliver, the challenge may shift from on-field production to keeping them in Lincoln during the offseason.
At linebacker, Vincent Shavers Jr. is a rare true sophomore with proven experience, but Jordan Ochoa and Jacob Bower will be stepping into their first meaningful roles. How quickly they settle in will shape the middle of this defense, but both have drawn consistent praise from the coaching staff, leaving less reason for concern.
The secondary remains the most veteran unit, but even here, youth is emerging. Sophomore Jeremiah Charles and redshirt freshman Donovan Jones gained valuable snaps in 2024, while Rex Guthrie, who's coming off a standout fall camp, has positioned himself for his first significant action after earning Matt Rhule’s praise.
The long-term benefits of this youth movement could shape Nebraska’s future for years to come. If the underclassmen can spell the starters without a significant drop in production, the Huskers may be positioned for something special in 2025. Rhule himself has emphasized this point, noting that the team will go as far as its “twos and threes” can take it.
There will be growing pains, that much is inevitable, but the experience gained now will forge the foundation for what comes next. On strong teams, competition is king, and for the first time in Rhule’s tenure, Nebraska finally has the depth to foster it.
