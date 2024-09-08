Huskers Have a Heck of a Half then Hold on as the Blackshirts Bully the Buffs
On a gorgeous Saturday evening in early September, the Nebraska Cornhuskers stormed out to a 28-0 halftime lead and then held off the Colorado Buffaloes 28-10 with a dominating defensive performance. The old rivals from the Big 8 and Big 12 are not scheduled to play each other again, but the Huskers notched their first victory against the Buffs since 2010 after losing the last three contests, and their 50th overall win in the series (50-21-2).
After a brilliant first half, the outcome was never really in doubt. Head Coach Matt Rhule said setting the tone early in the game was a top goal for Nebraska tonight and every game, and he was happy they did that from the opening snap. Colorado's first five drives, which amassed a total of 12 yards, ended with a punt, turnover-on-downs, pick-six, punt and punt. The Buffaloes netted minus-2 yards of total offense in the first quarter and had just 112 yards at intermission.
Nebraska’s defensive intensity and offensive execution completely overshadowed the undisciplined “Primetime” fiasco from Boulder. The tale of two systems revealed that you have to recruit and develop experience in the trenches vs relying too heavily on the transfer portal. You also have to field a team of at least 22 starters that is melded together versus featuring two future NFL players who demand a spotlight and a platform. It was gratifying to see that hard work and dedication can win out over narcissistic ambition and trash talking prima donnas.
Then there was a second half that featured a very conservative offensive approach combined with the most odoriferous display of officiating in recent memory. The B12 crew took over the game and disrupted the flow for both teams. I don’t understand why in these intersectional contests, you don’t employ officials from a neutral conference. During two of Nebraska’s fourth quarter possessions, there were seven penalties called in nine plays from scrimmage. In total, the Huskers were flagged 12 times for 105 yards (nine of them in the second half) and the Buffs committed 9 infractions for 104 yards. The penalties called back a 45-yard gain by Jacory Barney and a 71-yard touchdown by Rahmir Johnson. Even more surprising was that Colorado mostly escaped holding calls even though defenders were tackled or had their jerseys stretched by offensive linemen. Bad calls impacted both teams (the roughing the passer call on CU was a bit dubious), but the disparity in how holding was called brought the official’s objectivity into question.
Particularly frustrating was the Husker offensive series in the fourth quarter after the defense secured a turnover on downs at the CU 28-yard line. With a great opportunity to score and effectively blow out the Buffs, the Huskers moved back 15 yards because of a pair of penalties before punting (which was blocked) giving Colorado the ball at their own 42-yard line. The subsequent Colorado drive featured a bogus targeting call on linebacker Mikai Gbayor that extended the drive and led to the only Buffalo touchdown with 8:45 remaining. Rant over.
Defense ruled the day as Colorado was held to 260 yards of offense with just 16 net yards rushing. This marks the 10th time in 14 games under Matt Rhule the Huskers have limited the opposition to fewer than 100 yards rushing, including seven games with 75 or fewer yards. The Blackshirts finished with ten tackles for loss, six sacks, and two takeaways (a pick six and a forced fumble recovery). Buff star receiver Travis Hunter got his yards (10 catches for 110 yards) but Jimmy Horn was held to just 3 catches for 26 yards and their cadre of other speedy receivers totaled just 81 yards. Nebraska has held each of its past six opponents at Memorial Stadium to 14 or fewer points. One of the Colorado scribes stated that this was likely the toughest defense the Buffaloes will face all season (and that includes a contest against Utah).
Four Huskers had a team-high six tackles – Isaac Gifford, DeShon Singleton, Tommi Hill and Mikai Gbayor. Linebacker John Bullock (5 tackles) led the team with two tackles for loss. He stepped up big-time when Colorado was in Nebraska territory in the fourth quarter. The senior stuffed the Buffs on a 4th and 1. Ty Robinson was a man on a mission finishing with two tackles including a sack, a TFL, a pass breakup, and a QB hurry. Oh, and he also blocked a field goal. Nebraska also had sacks from Nash Hutmacher, Jimari Butler, MJ Sherman, Princewell Umanmielen, and Willis McGahee IV. . Tommi Hill’s pick six was his fifth career interception, and his first interception return for a touchdown. McGahee also forced the fumble that was recovered by Jimari Butler.
Offensively, for the second game in a row, Dylan Raiola has driven the Huskers down the field for an opening touchdown and he has led Nebraska to touchdowns in the two-minute drill to end the first half. Nebraska finished with 334 yards in total offense compiling 185 yards passing and 149 yards rushing. The offensive line did not yield a sack, and the squad protected the ball allowing the Huskers to win the turnover battle 2-0. Despite converting 3 of 6 third down attempts in the first half, they were 0 for 6 in the second half and punted five times before kneeling to end the game in their final series. Colorado committed to stopping the run after intermission as the Huskers had just 62 yards on 18 carries (9 for 12 yards in the 4th). There is much to clean up before Nebraska enters league play in two weeks as it will likely require playing 60 minutes of productive football and being blanked in the second half won’t cut it.
Dylan Raiola completed 23 of 30 passes for 185 yards and a TD toss. He probably had more yards rushing in the first quarter (12 yards) than in his last three years of high school combined. What a difference a year makes. Last year the Husker QB committed four turnovers, and the team lost by 22 points. Granted, Raiola was very fortunate on the 18-yd touchdown toss to Rahmir Johnson, as the ball should have been intercepted, but perhaps the old Latin proverb is true that “fortune favors the bold.”
Dante Dowdell (17 carries for 74 yards) led all rushers and opened the scoring for the second straight week with a 12-yard first quarter touchdown run and added a one-yard TD in the second quarter. He not only punished defenders but held on to the ball. Rahmir Johnson (9 rushes for 33 yards) caught an 18-yard TD pass to close the first half scoring. Johnson finished the game with 82 all-purpose yards, including 49 receiving yards on a career-high eight catches. Jacory Barney added 28 yards on two carries but could have had a lot more sans the penalties. He also recorded 6 catches for 29 yards. This guy can fly if the Huskers can just get him the ball in space. Last week’s leading receiver, Isaiah Neyor, was held to 31 yards receiving on 4 receptions and Jaylen Lloyd had a huge 36-yard reception at the 2-yard line to set up a second quarter touchdown. Nate Boerkircher had a career long 25-yard reception on a 3rd and 24 play and Thomas Fidone had a solo catch for 13 yards but continues to spring runners and receivers with his fine blocking on the edge.
Special teams remain a mixed bag of blessings and curses. Punter Brian Buschini had a 60-yard punt downed at the Colorado 2-yard line in the second quarter which resulted in a Nebraska pick-six on the ensuing play. The 60-yard punt was the fifth of Buschini’s Nebraska career. Buschini finished the night with a 50.8-yard average on five punts including three punts inside the 20-yard line. He also kicked off three times recording a solo touchback. Let’s not forget that Dylan Raiola had a 40-yard punt (net 20 as it rolled into the endzone). Nebraska blocked a second-quarter Colorado field goal, marking Nebraska’s fifth blocked kick in the past two seasons, including four field goals and one punt. Unfortunately, Tristan Alvano missed a 32-yard field on the first play of the second quarter. That short a distance should be a gimme for a second year-starter. The kickoff team also gave up a 61-yard return to Jimmy Horn in the first quarter. With those type of return men, we need someone who can consistently kick the ball through the endzone.
The bottom line is that the Huskers are now 2-0 as opposed to the 0-2 start a year ago. It feels a lot better, doesn’t it? The crowd at Memorial was loud and rocking throughout and the Huskers have two more night games in the next 13 days. Next week, 2-0 Northern Iowa comes to Lincoln after scoring 10 fourth quarter points to defeat St. Thomas Saturday 17-10. It should present a good tune-up for the Huskers before playing Illinois September 20th. The Illini defeated 19th ranked Kansas Saturday 23-17 to also move to 2-0. Kansas has a pretty solid offense and Illinois shut them down. The dreams of being 7-0 before Ohio State means that the Huskers will have to continue to improve as there are at least three teams in that stretch that can throw a wrench into that plan. But for now, enjoy the win and recognize the Huskers are building something special again. Go Big Red!!
MORE: Tad Stryker: Blackshirts Pack a Punch
MORE: Gallery: Nebraska Football Beats Colorado for First Time Since 2010
MORE: Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football Dominates Colorado
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 2 Capsules
MORE: Stryker Pregame Perspective: Who Will Lead the Huskers’ Running Game?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.