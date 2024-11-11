Huskers Today: November 11, 2024
Kaleb Henry takes you through the latest in Nebraska Cornhuskers news.
Nebraska football was off this past weekend and gets back to it this week in a West Coast road trip. The Huskers and USC Trojans will kickoff from the LA Coliseum Saturday at 3 p.m. CST on FOX.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media today and began with the news of Dana Holgorsen taking over as the play caller and offensive coordinator. Rhule answered several questions on the topic.
The Big Ten Conference has announced kickoff times for the weekend of Nov. 23. Nebraska is set to host Wisconsin that day for Senior Day. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
Although not with the team for at least a month, former Nebraska defensive back Syncere Safeeullah announced on social media Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Safeeullah came to Lincoln as part of Matt Rhule’s first class, redshirting in 2023 and not appearing in a game this fall.
On the recruiting trail, a Nebraska commit has flipped to Kansas. Bryson Hayes, a three-star wide receiver who boasts 4.3 speed in the 40, is electing to stay closer to his home in Maize, Kansas.
Nebraska volleyball completed a Pacific Northwest swing without dropping a single set. The Huskers swept the Washington Huskies Saturday night, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21, to improve to 24-1 on the year and remain unblemished in Big Ten Conference play. With Penn State’s loss, the Big Red are the only undefeated team in the league as they prepare to host No. 16 Minnesota Thursday.
In the latest AVCA Rankings, Nebraska remains at No. 2 behind top-ranked Pitt. Louisville, Penn State, and Creighton round out the top five. The rest of the top 10 goes Wisconsin, Stanford, Purdue, Arizona State, and SMU. Other ranked Big Ten teams outside of the top 10 are Oregon at 11, Minnesota at 16, and USC at 23.
No. 3 Nebraska wrestling began the season with a 32-7 win over Utah Valley Friday. The Huskers got wins in 8-of-10 matches to start the season 1-0. They’re off to North Carolina this Friday to take on Campbell and the No. 24 Tar Heels.
Nebraska women’s basketball closed on an 8-0 run to slip past Southeastern Louisiana Saturday afternoon. Natalie Potts scored 17 points to go with a game-high seven rebounds. Freshman Britt Prince did not play due to a minor injury that is not expected to keep her out for an extended amount of time. Next up is a home matchup against Southern on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST on B1G+.
In the latest AP Poll, the Huskers are up two spots to No. 21. The top-10 teams are South Carolina, UConn, USC, Texas, UCLA, Notre Dame, LSU, Iowa State, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. Other Big Ten teams outside of the top 10 are Maryland at 11, Ohio State at 12, Illinois at 23, and Oregon at 25.
Nebraska men’s basketball made 6-of-7 free throws in the final minute to hold off Bethune-Cookman Saturday. Despite 18 turnovers and 34% shooting, NU improves to 2-0. The Huskers host Fairleigh Dickinson Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST on B1G+. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg spoke earlier today on the team’s performance.
Turning our attention now to some Husker Headlines, a pair of ESPN writers have Nebraska going to the Rate Bowl in Arizona on Dec. 26, with one pitting NU against Baylor and the other saying Texas Tech. Got to win a game first, and that starts this Friday where the Big Red are underdogs by more than a touchdown.
In other Husker Headlines, the Common Fans assess the state of the Husker football program while honoring America’s veterans. And Nebraska volleyball continues to be one of the best shows on the road, as Maren Angus-Coombs writes that three-of-the-last-four matches have resulted in attendance records for Husker opponents.
Watch the full episode above or listen to it below.
