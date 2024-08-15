[WATCH] Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson Preseason Press Conference
Nebraska volleyball players Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson met with the media ahead of the 2024 season on Wednesday.
The Cornhuskers setter and middle blocker discussed a number of topics, from playing for Team USA to their focus over the offseason to how the rest of the team has developed since 2023. The pair also talked about seeing Jordan Larson, assistant coach and former Husker great, back in Lincoln after winning her fourth Olympic medal after helping Team USA to silver in Paris.
Nebraska opens the season Aug. 27 against the Kentucky Wildcats in the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
MORE: [WATCH] Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook Preseason Press Conference
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Assistant Jordan Larson Reveals Injuries from Paris Car Crash
MORE: Three Nebraska Volleyball Commits Listed as Top Player in Their State
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.