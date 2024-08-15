All Huskers

[WATCH] Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson Preseason Press Conference

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball players Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson met with the media Wednesday. The Huskers are a couple practices into preseason training ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Nebraska volleyball players Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson met with the media ahead of the 2024 season on Wednesday.

The Cornhuskers setter and middle blocker discussed a number of topics, from playing for Team USA to their focus over the offseason to how the rest of the team has developed since 2023. The pair also talked about seeing Jordan Larson, assistant coach and former Husker great, back in Lincoln after winning her fourth Olympic medal after helping Team USA to silver in Paris.

Nebraska Cornhuskers setter Bergen Reilly (2) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) go up for a block against the Omaha Maveri
Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers setter Bergen Reilly (2) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) go up for a block against the Omaha Mavericks during the second set at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska opens the season Aug. 27 against the Kentucky Wildcats in the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.

Published
