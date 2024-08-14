Three Nebraska Volleyball Commits Listed as Top Player in Their State
The future remains bright for Nebraska volleyball, as the MaxPreps website recently published a new article listing the best volleyball players in every state heading into the 2024 prep season.
Three future Huskers landed as the top players in their state, as well as the sister of a current Nebraska volleyball libero for the Cornhusker State.
Teraya Sigler out of Scottsdale, Ariz., is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 and was the top selection for the state. The outside hitter has earned 614 kills, and is a member of the USA Volleyball U19 and U21 teams. She led her team to the 5A state championship.
Campbell Flynn of Mercy committed to Nebraska's 2025 class and was also a member of the USA Volleyball U19 and U21 teams. The 6-2 setter out of Michigan finished with 321 assists in 2023.
In North Carolina, Ryan Hunter of Cox Mill was one of the top players in 2023 after finishing with 387 kills, 169 digs, 51 blocks, and 49 aces as an outside hitter. Hunter will finish her senior season in Concord before arriving to Lincoln as part of the 2025 recruitment class.
The top-rated player in Nebraska, Malorie Boesiger of Norris, is sisters to the reserve libero for the Huskers, Masie Boesiger. Malorie is a member of the 2027 class and has taken official camp visits to Wisconsin, Creighton, and Nebraska, after finishing her freshman season with 1,093 assists with the Titans.
The Husker volleyball team begins the upcoming season on Aug. 27 at the KFC Yum! Center battling Kentucky.
