Former Nebraska, Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez Leads Jets to Final Preseason Win
Adrian Martinez had another good showing for the New York Jets on Saturday night, helping the Jets claim a 10-6 victory at MetLife Stadium.
The former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback now awaits final NFL roster cuts later this week to determine whether his professional football career continues in New York.
The Jets did not play 35 players from their 90-man roster on Saturday night, allowing Martinez to start the contest.
The former UFL quarterback pushed his team to a first-drive field goal, then later led a two-minute drive that ultimately led to a missed field goal. His most impressive play came on a 20-yard third-down conversion scramble that kept the Jets in business in the second quarter.
The quarterback ended his final preseason game going 12-of-20 for 99 yards and rushing for 23 yards on three carries. Martinez did not have a touchdown pass in his three preseason games.
Martinez's counterpart, Wyoming rookie Andrew Peasley - who had started the first two games of the preseason - led a quiet second half, going 4-of-10 for 36 yards.
New York Jets fans shared their excitement for the potential opportunity for the Husker alum to backup former league MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Final National Football League roster cuts are Tuesday. Each franchise is allowed a 53-man roster, along with 17 practice squad spots.
