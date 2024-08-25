All Huskers

Former Nebraska, Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez Leads Jets to Final Preseason Win

The former Husker and Wildcat now awaits the final NFL roster cuts after a strong preseason camp in which he helped New York to three victories.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Adrian Martinez had another good showing for the New York Jets on Saturday night, helping the Jets claim a 10-6 victory at MetLife Stadium.

The former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback now awaits final NFL roster cuts later this week to determine whether his professional football career continues in New York.

New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez signals during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez signals during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets did not play 35 players from their 90-man roster on Saturday night, allowing Martinez to start the contest.

The former UFL quarterback pushed his team to a first-drive field goal, then later led a two-minute drive that ultimately led to a missed field goal. His most impressive play came on a 20-yard third-down conversion scramble that kept the Jets in business in the second quarter.

The quarterback ended his final preseason game going 12-of-20 for 99 yards and rushing for 23 yards on three carries. Martinez did not have a touchdown pass in his three preseason games.

Martinez's counterpart, Wyoming rookie Andrew Peasley - who had started the first two games of the preseason - led a quiet second half, going 4-of-10 for 36 yards.

New York Jets fans shared their excitement for the potential opportunity for the Husker alum to backup former league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Final National Football League roster cuts are Tuesday. Each franchise is allowed a 53-man roster, along with 17 practice squad spots.

Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

