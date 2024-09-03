All Huskers

Nebraska Football Continues to Receive Votes in Coaches, AP Polls

The Husker football program continues to garner outside respect after its Week 1 win, and Nebraska appears primed to jump into the Top 25 with a big matchup coming Saturday against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UTEP Miners running back Corey Wren (15) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defenders during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UTEP Miners running back Corey Wren (15) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defenders during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / dylan widger-usa today sports
In this story:

Nebraska football continues to be on the outside looking in from some of this season's college football elite.

The Huskers, despite a resounding 40-7 victory over UTEP on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, failed to land in the USA Today Coaches Top 25 or the Associated Press Top 25 poll. However, the Big Red did garner more votes in each poll, setting themselves on the cusp of entering ranks of the top teams in college football.

Nebraska received eight points in the coaches poll, a slight bump from the preseason poll in which the Huskers garnered two points. In the AP Top 25, Nebraska earned 27 points, up from 16 in the pre-season rankings. Colorado, the Huskers' opponent on Saturday, received two points in the coaches poll and a single point from the AP.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second quarter against the UTEP Miners
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second quarter against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. / dylan widger-usa today sports

Nebraska's continued climb back into national prominence will face a bigger spotlight Saturday as the Huskers welcome Colorado to Memorial Stadium for an evening kickoff in Lincoln. The Big Red and Buffaloes will be featured on NBC prime time, giving both squads a chance to showcase their potential to a national audience.

Add in that the Huskers now wield a talented freshman signal caller in Dylan Raiola and showcased a potent offensive attack with a stifling defense, Nebraska could be a team on the rise moving forward in the early stretch of the season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the UTEP Miners
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / dylan widger-usa today sports

The Big Ten had significant movement after Week 1 from the preseason coaches rankings, as Ohio State remained at No. 2 while pre-season No. 3 Oregon dropped to No. 6 after a 24-14 victory over unranked Idaho. Penn State and Michigan swapped spots at No. 8 and No. 9, while USC made the biggest leap of the weekend climbing nine spots to No. 14.

The AP Poll kept the Buckeyes at No. 2, while Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss jumped Oregon as the Ducks landed at No. 7. Penn State (No. 8) and Michigan (No. 10) followed in the media poll.

Iowa bumped to No. 21, up four spots in both the coaches and AP polls after the Hawkeyes 40-0 victory while No. 25 Washington just entered the coaches poll. Wisconsin and Maryland also received 11 and nine votes, respectively, but remained unranked in the coaches poll.

The Big Ten Conference finished 17-1 after the opening weekend of college football, as Minnesota was the only conference team to suffer a Week One loss. The conference leads the nation with nine of the Top 25 teams compared to the SEC's eight.

MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Key Week 2 Matchups to Watch

MORE: Sunday Morning Quarterback: Huskers Roll 40-7 vs. UTEP

MORE: David Max gives his Tuesday Takeaways on the Home Opener

MORE: Nebraska Football Keeping ‘Four ORsmen’ Approach at Running Back

MORE: Can Nebraska Football's Memorial Stadium Regain its Intimidating Status Against Colorado?

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football