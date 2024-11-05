USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Starts Quarterback Jayden Maiava, Benches Miller Moss
The USC Trojans are on a bye week, but arguably the season's biggest news was announced just after 10 a.m. PT. USC coach Lincoln Riley has benched quarterback Miller Moss in favor of UNLV transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava, according to Connor Morrissette of 247Sports. The 4-5 Trojans will look to rebound from another crushing late-game collapse when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
"For us right now, what we're looking at is the best lineup, the best people to help us win each and every week and we're going to keep our focus there,” said Riley after the Washington loss.
In just a few days, a change of heart has occurred, and the Trojans will begin the quarterback transition.
Miller Moss, who patiently waited his turn for the starting role, had produced a mostly solid effort in his 10-game starter tenure for the USC Trojans. Through nine games in the 2024 season, Moss has thrown for 2,555 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 64.4 completion percentage. On the ground, Moss had added two touchdowns rushing. Moss is ninth in college football in passing yards, No. 17 in passing touchdowns, and No. 34 in points responsible for.
"Obviously, the quarterback position is defined by making big plays, which he made a lot of 'em. I thought he gave our guys chances to make a few more plays that we need to make. But obviously we can't turn the ball over, and that was the biggest thing,” added Riley.
Maiava, a redshirt sophomore, has appeared in three games for the Trojans so far this season. In those games, he is 8/11 passing for 66 yards and has three rushing attempts for 27 yards and a touchdown. Maiava was an all-conference performer in the Mountain West at UNLV, totaling over 3,300 total yards, 20 total touchdowns, 63 percent completion, and ten interceptions. Maiava lost the starting job to Moss in fall camp, but in recent weeks, it has become a major topic given the offense's struggles to finish games.
Maiava’s skillset provides USC with a more dynamic running presence and the ability to have more of an RPO-based scheme that makes defenses account for the threat of a quarterback run. The Trojans have had no problem running the ball when they’ve committed to it, but a move such as this could potentially open up throwing lanes for a more efficient passing attack. While Moss was productive, and USC has had a chance to win every game they’ve played, the margin for error was extremely thin.
With almost two weeks to prepare, Maiava will have a chance to showcase his dynamic athleticism and arm against a tough Nebraska defense that will be playing for their season when they stroll into Los Angeles.
