Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers Make 4-Star Receiver's Top 8

A talented four-star receiver has cut his list of prospective schools to eight. Nebraska football remains in the mix for Vance Spafford.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule heads across the field after Nebraska's 28-10 win against Colorado.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule heads across the field after Nebraska's 28-10 win against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Nebraska football has made the latest cut for a four-star wide receiver.

Vance Spafford, a four-star prospect in the 2026 class, has cut his list of prospective schools to eight. Besides Nebraska, that list includes Arizona, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, and Washington.

Spafford plays for Mission Viejo in California. The 5-11, 175-pound recruit is rated from the 247Sports Composite as the No. 14 wide receiver in the class. He's the No. 12 rated player in the state of California and No. 97 rated prospect in the nation.

Rivals and On3 have Ole Miss as the early favorite for Spafford. 247Sports has one prediction for Georgia.

Nebraska's 2026 class currently sits at two commits. Those are three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and three star quarterback Dayton Raiola.

