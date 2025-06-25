First Look: Why Danny Odem's Tape Shows Immediate Impact for Nebraska
On Monday, Nebraska football landed its first* four-star recruit for the 2026 class with the commitment of cornerback Danny Odem. His decision to join the Cornhuskers, rejecting offers from other Power Four programs (52 offers and six official visits), speaks volumes about the vision head coach Matt Rhule is building in Lincoln. Yet, to truly understand the excitement surrounding Odem, one must move beyond the recruiting headlines and dive into the most crucial evidence: his film.
For starters, the Orlando, Florida, native's performance at The First Academy speaks volumes. In just 10 games, he racked up 45 tackles, along with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles, showcasing his immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball. In 2023, Odem logged 33 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions, and two force fumbles as a sophomore.
*OK, second, but CJ Bronaugh decommitted so Odem is currently the only four-star commit for the Big Red.
According to 247Sports, Odem is ranked the No. 22 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 30 prospect in Florida.
Film Room: Welcoming Danny Odem to the Nebraska Family
A thorough breakdown of Odem's game reveals a blend of physical skills, advanced technique, and natural football instincts that project him not merely as a promising prospect but as a player with the potential for immediate impact in the competitive Big Ten Conference.
Elite Physical Tools and Versatility
Odem has the size and athleticism that defensive backs need to thrive in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back has a frame to compete with the bigger and physical wide receivers. Watching his film, his raw athletic talent and explosiveness stand out on the screen. Odem can climb the depth chart as soon as he reports to campus in 2026.
Odem's tape immediately highlights his impressive versatility on the field. He can play off-man coverage, dissecting routes while reading the quarterback's eyes. Also, Odem can excel in press-man coverage, jamming receivers at the line scrimmage. He can fit into various defensive schemes, giving Nebraska's coaching staff more flexibility.
Ball Skills and Tackling
Beyond his rare talent, Odem's ball-hawking ability is truly impressive. He can track the football in the passing game, baiting quarterbacks into bad decisions. Odem anticipates plays well enough to jump routes, consistently logging game-changing plays that secure victories for his team. He anticipates plays, diagnoses routes, and puts himself in a position to make plays.
At the corner position, Odem is willing to seal the edge in the run game. He's not afraid to fight through blocks to make impactful plays in the backfield. This physicality is vital in the Big Ten, where run games are a staple, and corners are often asked to make open-field tackles.
While he continues to develop into a Power Four prospect, Odem's current skill set and physical profile suggest he can offer an immediate impact for the Cornhuskers. His film provides clear insight into his strong fundamental traits, which will allow him to challenge for playing time early in his Nebraska career. With the decommitment from Bronaugh, NU found an excellent replacement in Odem.
