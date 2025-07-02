In-State Baseball Commit Flips from Nebraska to Creighton
An in-state baseball player will be staying within the borders but playing for a different program.
Braden Caito, a third baseman and pitcher for Creighton Prep, completed a flip of his commitment on Tuesday. Instead of heading to Nebraska, he is planning on attending Creighton.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect from Omaha had committed to the Huskers back in August.
According to MaxPreps, Caito hit .333 with five doubles, two triples, and a home run as a junior. On the mound, he went 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA over 22 innings. He had 30 strikeouts and 21 walks.
Nebraska 2026 recruiting class still has seven commits, including a pair of Caito's teammates at Creighton Prep: outfielders Charlie Ziola and Cal Anthony. The class also includes shortstop Brody Jindra (Elkhorn, Nebraska), pitcher Colton Roemmich (Valley, Iowa), Bryce Fountain (Lincoln, Nebraska), outfielder Colton Petersmith (Rolla, Missouri), and shortstop Cooper Kardokus (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma).
Before any of those prospects make their way to campus as Huskers, Nebraska will play another season. That season will include a number of high school signees and juco transfers, but also several transfer portal additions. Among the incoming portal players are Missouri Western pitcher Lynden Bruegman, Southern Indiana infielderCole Kitchens, Augustana pitcher JD Hennen, MAC Pitcher of the Year Cooper Katskee, Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell and Division II All-American Jett Buck.
NU went 33-29 in 2025, winning a second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament title. The Huskers then went 1-2 in the Chapel Hill Regional, beating Holy Cross but losing to Oklahoma twice.
