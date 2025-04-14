Northwestern Transfer Guard Hailey Weaver Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball
A second transfer commitment has been announced for Nebraska women's basketball.
Northwestern transfer guard Hailey Weaver has committed to the Huskers. The 5-11 junior made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon, just hours Kansas State forward Eliza Maupin did the same.
Weaver has one year of eligibility remaining.
Weaver appeared in 62 games over three seasons with the Wildcats. This past season, she notched 14 starts while averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. She shot 38.7% from the floor and 36% from 3.
Weaver joins Maupin and high school signee Alanna Neale as incoming Huskers for coach Amy Williams next season. Just a few days ago, signee Olivia Hamlin announced she had received a release from Nebraska and committed to BYU.
Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past year. The Huskers also return Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie, and Callin Hake, among others.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.
