All Huskers

Northwestern Transfer Guard Hailey Weaver Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball

The Huskers pick up a Big Ten Conference transfer.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 15, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Hailey Weaver (11) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard KK Bransford (14) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion.
Nov 15, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Hailey Weaver (11) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard KK Bransford (14) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

A second transfer commitment has been announced for Nebraska women's basketball.

Northwestern transfer guard Hailey Weaver has committed to the Huskers. The 5-11 junior made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon, just hours Kansas State forward Eliza Maupin did the same.

Weaver has one year of eligibility remaining.

Weaver appeared in 62 games over three seasons with the Wildcats. This past season, she notched 14 starts while averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. She shot 38.7% from the floor and 36% from 3.

Weaver joins Maupin and high school signee Alanna Neale as incoming Huskers for coach Amy Williams next season. Just a few days ago, signee Olivia Hamlin announced she had received a release from Nebraska and committed to BYU.

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Joe McKeown talks to guard Hailey Weaver (11) in the first half against Notre Dame.
Nov 15, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Joe McKeown talks to guard Hailey Weaver (11) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past year. The Huskers also return Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie, and Callin Hake, among others.

Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball