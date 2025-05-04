Samford Transfer Guard Claire Johnson Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball
A fourth transfer is set to join Nebraska women's basketball.
Samford transfer guard Claire Johnson has committed to the Huskers. The 5-9 freshman made the announcement Wednesday on social media.
Johnson has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
In her lone season with Samford, Johnson earned All-SoCon Tournament and second team All-SoCon honors. She led the Bulldogs at 12.2 points per game, finishing second in the Southern Conference in both three-pointers made per game at 2.0 and in three-point percentage at 40.4 percent.
Appearing in 24 games with 14 starts, Johnson posted a season-high 30 points against UNC Greensboro. In that game, she shot 9-for-16 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3, and made 9-of-11 free throws over 37 minutes.
Johnson joins Emily Fisher (Maryland), Hailey Weaver (Northwestern), and Eliza Maupin (Kansas State) as transfers for the Big Red this offseason. Alanna Neale is the lone high school signee.
Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past season. The Huskers also return former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie and Callin Hake, among others.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with three NCAA Tournament appearances.
