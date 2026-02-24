Nebraska Cracks the Top 10 After New 2027 Rivals300 Shake‑Up

Nebraska’s rise to No. 7 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings marks another clear sign that the Huskers’ 2027 class is gaining real national traction.

The newest Rivals300 update didn’t just validate the staff’s early evaluations. It showcased how well Nebraska is stacking blue‑chip talent, winning key regional battles, and positioning itself among the country’s most aggressive early‑cycle recruiters. With momentum building and priority targets still on the board, the Huskers are firmly establishing themselves as a top‑tier player in the 2027 race.

After finishing with one of the lowest‑ranked Power Four recruiting classes in 2026, Matt Rhule and Nebraska have clearly shifted their approach, putting a renewed emphasis on the high school ranks in the 2027 cycle. The Huskers’ 2027 class is already taking shape with six early commitments, each filling a key positional need, each bringing verified athletic upside, and together forming one of the most balanced early hauls in the country. From securing the state’s top quarterback to landing national prospects at skill positions and in the trenches, Matt Rhule and his staff are building a class with both star power and structural integrity.

Nebraska’s 2027 class is evenly built, featuring three four-star prospects and three stars, a balanced mix of high‑end talent and developmental upside. The headliner of the class, Trae Taylor, is the type of in‑state quarterback Nebraska simply couldn’t afford to miss on, and didn’t. Taylor and Tory Pittman III give Nebraska a powerful in‑state foundation in the 2027 class.

Taylor, a 6‑foot‑3, 186‑pound quarterback from Millard South, carries a 93 247Sports rating and ranks No. 36 nationally, No. 4 among quarterbacks, and No. 1 in Nebraska. He’s the headliner of the class—a polished, poised passer whose rise to No. 2 in the Rivals rankings only elevates the importance of his commitment.

Pittman, a 6‑foot, 189‑pound athlete from Omaha Central, is rated a 91 and sits at No. 61 nationally, No. 4 among athletes, and No. 2 in the state, according to 247Sports. One of the Midwest’s most versatile prospects, he brings explosiveness, instincts, and the ability to impact either side of the ball. Landing both Taylor and Pittman early sends a clear message. Nebraska is locking down its top homegrown talent and building its class around two elite in‑state playmakers.

Antayvious Ellis and Amir Brown give Nebraska a strong one‑two punch of skill‑position talent from two key recruiting regions. Ellis, a 6‑foot, 175‑pound wide receiver from Crowley, Texas, is rated an 89 and ranks as the No. 42 receiver nationally and No. 39 in Texas, according to 247Sports. He brings true Texas speed, fluid route running, and the vertical burst to stretch defenses, exactly the type of modern perimeter playmaker Nebraska has been targeting.

Brown, a 5‑foot‑10, 200‑pound running back from Rolesville, North Carolina, carries an 88 247Sports rating and sits at No. 27 among running backs and No. 15 in his state. He’s a compact, powerful runner with impressive acceleration, balance, and the ability to stay square through contact, making him a natural fit for Nebraska’s offensive scheme. Together, Ellis and Brown give the Huskers early offensive firepower and a strong foundation at two premium positions.

Matt Erickson and Jayden Travers give Nebraska a strong pairing of trench talent with both in‑state stability and national reach. Erickson, a 6‑foot‑8, 280‑pound offensive tackle from Millard North, carries an 88 247Sports rating and ranks as the No. 36 tackle and No. 3 player in Nebraska. He’s a massive, long‑term developmental prospect with rare size and movement skills, and keeping another high‑upside lineman home reinforces the Huskers’ commitment to building from the trenches out.

Travers, a 6‑foot‑3, 260‑pound defensive lineman from powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, also holds an 88 247Sports rating and ranks No. 62 at his position and No. 11 in Maryland. His first‑step quickness, power, and ability to anchor make him a disruptive, versatile fit across multiple fronts. Landing a St. Frances product further expands Nebraska’s national footprint and adds a high‑ceiling defender to the class.

Nebraska’s 2027 class has the kind of balance and momentum that signals a program on the rise. With six early commits spanning multiple regions and position groups, the Huskers have checked every major box, locking down an elite in‑state quarterback, securing top local talent, expanding their national reach into Texas, North Carolina, and Maryland, and adding both trench strength and skill‑position explosiveness. It’s a foundation built with intention and geographic range, giving Nebraska a class that not only ranks inside the national Top‑10 but also reflects a clear, sustainable recruiting identity moving forward.