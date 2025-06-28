All Huskers

Nebraska 4-Star Linebacker Target Sets Commitment Date

As Nebraska's 2026 class works to close strong in June, a four-star linebacker will make his decision in July.

Kaleb Henry

2026 linebacker prospect Calvin Thomas.
2026 linebacker prospect Calvin Thomas. / @calvinthomas874/Instagram
As Nebraska football's 2026 recruiting class continues to come into form, more targets are finalizing their plans for the next level.

Four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma will announce his decision this weekend. On Saturday, we also learned that four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas has picked a date for his commitment announcement, which will come on July 12.

Thomas is selecting between five finalists: Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan, SMU, and Texas.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Thomas is the No. 18 linebacker in the nation and 33rd-ranked player in Texas. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Cy Ranch High School product made visits to Nebraska, Michigan, and Texas this month.

Nebraska's 2026 class has blossomed over the past week and a half. After the decommitment of four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh, the Huskers picked up three-star tight end Luke Sorensen, four-star cornerback Danny Odem, three-star running back Jamal Rhule, and flipped four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott from Arizona State. As of today, the class sits at nine commitments.

Below are Nebraska's 2026 class rankings from the three major recruiting sites. (site: national ranking, Big Ten ranking

  • 247Sports: 74th, 17th
  • On3: 52nd, 18th
  • Rivals: 56th, 16th

