Nebraska 4-Star Linebacker Target Sets Commitment Date
As Nebraska football's 2026 recruiting class continues to come into form, more targets are finalizing their plans for the next level.
Four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma will announce his decision this weekend. On Saturday, we also learned that four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas has picked a date for his commitment announcement, which will come on July 12.
Thomas is selecting between five finalists: Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan, SMU, and Texas.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Thomas is the No. 18 linebacker in the nation and 33rd-ranked player in Texas. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Cy Ranch High School product made visits to Nebraska, Michigan, and Texas this month.
Nebraska's 2026 class has blossomed over the past week and a half. After the decommitment of four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh, the Huskers picked up three-star tight end Luke Sorensen, four-star cornerback Danny Odem, three-star running back Jamal Rhule, and flipped four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott from Arizona State. As of today, the class sits at nine commitments.
Below are Nebraska's 2026 class rankings from the three major recruiting sites. (site: national ranking, Big Ten ranking
- 247Sports: 74th, 17th
- On3: 52nd, 18th
- Rivals: 56th, 16th
