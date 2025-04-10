Vote: Who is the best Georgia high school football quarterback in 2025?
Georgia high school football is just a few months from returning.
Who is the best Georgia high school quarterback? Vote in the poll at the bottom of the article.
Note: Voting closes April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. High School On SI's polls are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. There are many standout players returning in 2025 and this is not intended to be a comprehensive list. Feel free to let us know about any players you think should be added.
Travis Burgess, (2026) Grayson
The talented QB led his team to the state championship last season and has been a three-year starter. He had a phenomenal season as he finished with 2,255 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is a three-star standout according to 247Sports and has been recruited by many of the nation's top programs.
Dayton Raiola, (2026) Burford
The Nebraska commit is entering his second season as a starter after learning under his brother Dylan, who is a former five-star QB at Buford. Raiola is a tough QB who will do what it takes to get the job done. The lefty finished his season with 1,953 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. He is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
Michael "Mike" Johnson, (2026) Dutchtown
Johnson is a former Mississippi State commit and one of the best mobile QBs in the state. The talented QB can damage opponents with his feet and with his arm, as he has a swift throwing motion. The three-star recruit finished his season with 2,700 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is a three-year starter.
Brodie McWhorter, (2026) Cass
McWhorter is one of the nation's most recruited uncommitted QBs, as he is rated a three-star prospect. Many of the nation's top programs have started to recruit him for a reason, as he has dominated the offseason thus far, including having a good Elite 11 performance.
Stephen Cannon, (2026) Benedictine Military School
The Texas Tech three-star commit is entering his third season as a starter, and he finished last season with 1,352 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 193 yards per game.
Mason Holtzclaw, (2026) Carrollton
Holtzclaw will have huge shoes to fill as he is set to take over for former five-star QB Julian Lewis, who will be playing for Colorado. This will be his first year as a starter for Carrollton. He has the opportunity to shine and lead the Trojans back to the state title game.
Gavin Owens, (2026) Rabun Gap
Owens is returning to Rabun Gap for another season after finishing last season with one of the best statistical performances in the state. He finished with 2,812 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 234 yards per game. Owens had an elite season and is looking at another amazing year. He is committed to Memphis.
Darnell Kelly, (2026) Langston Hughes
Kelly is a three-star recruit who has been dominant ever since he started his first game. The Langston Hughes QB finished his season with 2,521 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He played for Peachtree Ridge last season and is now with Langston Hughes for his final year of high school. He recently committed to Colorado State.
Camren Hill, (2026) Thomasville
Hill is entering his fourth season as a starter. He finished with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, throwing for 1,745 yards. He is a three-star recruit and has yet to commit to a college.
Harrison Faulkner, (2026) North Oconee
The Georgia Southern commit is entering his final high school season with the Titans. They will be expecting him to do big things in an offense that is heavily based on how successful their QB can be. The Titans finished last season with an undefeated record as they won the state title against the Maris War Eagles.
Gavin Nuckolls, (2026) Northwest
Nuckolls is a three-year starter for the Bruins and led them to a very successful 2024 season as they finished 8-3. The Bruins saw a lot of success out of their QB as he finished with 1,503 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Jayce Johnson (2027) Lowndes
The four-star recruit had an elite season with Lowndes as he finished with 1,799 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Lowndes QB has been one of the most prized QBs in the 2027 recruiting class. Johnson is expected to have an even bigger year as he enters his third full season.
Kharim Hughley, (2027) Gainesville
Hughley is a 2027 recruit who has started to blow up as he is rated a four-star prospect. Hughley finished last season with 2,543 yards, 22 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is expected to have a bigger season this year.
Teddy Jarrard, (2027) North Cobb
North Cobb is looking for another successful season as Jarrard is back at QB for his third season as a starter. Jarrard had a great season last season, finishing with 2,647 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jarrard is good enough to lead this team to a state title as they finished with an 11-1 record last year, falling short against Douglas County.
Derrick Baker, (2027) Milton
Baker is finally set to get his shot at Milton after Luke Nickel finished his high school career and will be playing at Miami. The Milton QB is one of the most anticipated first-year starters as he has already caught the attention of many as a three-star recruit.
Trace Hawkins, (2028) Calhoun
Hawkins is an elite QB. He led the Yellow Jackets to the state championship and won it as a starter in his first year of high school. He is one of the best 2028 QBs not only in the state but also in the country.
Caine Woods, (2028) Dalton
Caine Woods was a first-year starter for the Dalton Catamounts and has plenty of potential to be special in the Catamounts system. They didn't have the season they wanted last year, but they were extremely young last season and will be returning plenty of pieces.
Jordan Do, (2026) Archer
Do is a 2026 phenom. He finished inside the top 10 in the state for passing yards last season and has the chance to have an even more dominant season this year. He finished last season with 2,639 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Cayden Benson, (2026) Creekside
Benson had a great 2024 season, throwing for 30 touchdowns in what was one of the best QB seasons in Georgia. He finished right outside the top 10 in passing yards as he finished with 2,395 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He is expected to have a much better season this year as he looks to lead Creekside to a big season.
Lyndon Worthy, (2027) Worth County
Worthy is an athlete. He is a talented player all-around for Worth County. He finished last season with 37 passing touchdowns, throwing 10 interceptions. He finished the season with 3,408 yards, which was good enough for fifth in the state in his sophomore season.
Davis Strickland, (2026) Morgan County
Strickland is fresh off a great season with Morgan County as he finished with 3,164 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was one of the very few to hit that milestone. Strickland is expected to have an even bigger season in 2025.
James Mobley, (2027) Calvary Day
Mobley had a great season with Calvary Day as he finished with 2,569 yards passing, 36 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He was one of the most consistent QBs all season.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Rio Rancho (New Mexico) baseball player charged for urinating in water jug
- Ex-Sunnyslope High School star Todd Golden wins college basketball national championship
- Recruiting news: 5-star Jake Hildebrand confirms 2 SEC visits
- Recruiting news: 2027 WR Miguel Whitley (St. Augustine, La.) set to visit Florida State
- Recruiting news: Jakeyveon Parker (Macon County, Georgia) confirms spring game visit
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App