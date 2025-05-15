Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Explains Why He Wants to Flip a 5-Star Ohio State Commit
Nebraska football recently got on the board for the 2027 class with four-star quarterback Trae Taylor.
Since committing, Taylor has been peer recruiting at an elite level. He been targeting guys like Cameron Wagner, Antayvious Ellis, Zane Rowe, Ahmad Hudson, and one of his good friends, Jamier Brown.
Brown is a five-star wide receiver from Wayne High School in Ohio. He ranks as the fourth-highest prospect in the country according to Rivals, and he is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Brown was the first person that Taylor really went after as he posted on X and said, "Husker nation how we feel about this duo??? GBR!! @ShowTimee_23."
Taylor recently took the time to talk with HuskerMax to discuss his reasoning as he targets Ohio State's wide receiver commit.
"With Mier, me and him already have a great connection he is a threat on every level of the field. When I say we are the best duo in the nation I mean it," Taylor stated.
It would be a tough task to pull Brown away from Ohio State, but if anyone were to do it, it would be Taylor.
