All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Explains Why He Wants to Flip a 5-Star Ohio State Commit

Trae Taylor is targeting five-star Jamier Brown in the 2027 class. he explains why he wants him to join him in Lincoln.

Caleb Sisk

2027 Ohio State commit Jamier Brown and 2027 Nebraska Cornhuskers commit Trae Taylor
2027 Ohio State commit Jamier Brown and 2027 Nebraska Cornhuskers commit Trae Taylor / @Qb6Trae on X
In this story:

Nebraska football recently got on the board for the 2027 class with four-star quarterback Trae Taylor.

Since committing, Taylor has been peer recruiting at an elite level. He been targeting guys like Cameron Wagner, Antayvious Ellis, Zane Rowe, Ahmad Hudson, and one of his good friends, Jamier Brown.

Brown is a five-star wide receiver from Wayne High School in Ohio. He ranks as the fourth-highest prospect in the country according to Rivals, and he is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Brown was the first person that Taylor really went after as he posted on X and said, "Husker nation how we feel about this duo??? GBR!! @ShowTimee_23."

Taylor recently took the time to talk with HuskerMax to discuss his reasoning as he targets Ohio State's wide receiver commit.

"With Mier, me and him already have a great connection he is a threat on every level of the field. When I say we are the best duo in the nation I mean it," Taylor stated.

It would be a tough task to pull Brown away from Ohio State, but if anyone were to do it, it would be Taylor.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting