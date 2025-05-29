Watch: Nebraska Commit Trae Taylor Prepares for Upcoming Illinois High School Season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in one of the best early class positions that they have ever been in, as they already have landed their priority target with Trae Taylor announcing his commitment to the Cornhuskers earlier this month. The Cornhuskers' quarterback commit has been prepping to play next season after a very successful start to his high school career.
Taylor explained on social media how he isn't prepping for camp season; instead, he is prepping for the football season coming up.
"Most getting ready for camp season. I’m getting ready for my high school season. Mechanics, footwork, manipulation and timing."
According to High School On SI, the Husker QB commit and his high school team (Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois) finished 4-6 last season. Taylor is hopeful for a better season with the Cosairs this season.
Taylor has all of the potential in the world to be an elite quarterback at the next level, as he is already an elite QB at the high school level despite their negative record. You can't change the past, but you can change the future, and that is exactly what Taylor is doing this off-season, as the grind for one of the nation's likely five-stars continues.
