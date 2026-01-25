What Nebraska Softball's 2026 Lineup Might Look Like

The Nebraska Cornhusker softball team returns the majority of its lineup from last year's Super Regional roster.

Could this finally be the year the Huskers break through and return to the Women's College World Series? It might be.

The 2026 Nebraska roster is upperclassman-heavy with 12 seniors and five juniors on the 23-woman roster.

The vacancies left in the lineup from the graduation of Ava Bredwell and Abbie Squier have been filled with transfers.

Here is a look at what the lineup could look like for head coach Rhonda Revelle.

Formally known as Jordy Bahl, the newly married Jordy Frahm was named the 2025 NFCA Player of the Year and enters 2026 as the No. 2-ranked player in the country by Softball America and D1 Softball. She has earned Preseason All-American accolades from both outlets and was also named to USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Preseason Watch List.

The 2025 Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year is coming off one of the best individual seasons in Nebraska program history, setting single-season records for home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

Frahm is the ace of the Nebraska pitching staff and will be in the lineup every game. When she isn't pitching, she can play first base, outfield, or hit as the designated player.

Jordy (Bahl) Frahm is one of the top players in the country. | Amarillo Mullen

Jesse Farrell, Junior, C/UTL

Jesse Farrell arrived in Lincoln after two seasons with Nevada Las Vegas.

With the Rebels, Farrell was one of 25 finalists for National Freshman of the Year in 2024, was a Second-Team NFCA All-West Region selection in 2024, and was named to the Second-Team All-Mountain West in 2025.

The backstop batted .318 with 39 runs scored, 48 hits and 28 runs batted in last season. Across 100 games in two seasons, she has batted .338 with 100 hits, 72 runs, 74 RBIs, 26 doubles, three triples and 19 homers.

Bella Bacon, Senior, 1B

Bella Bacon has been a key part of the Husker infield since transferring in from Purdue after the 2023 season. Her offense isn't overwhelming but has been improving steadily since arriving in Lincoln.

Bacon's defense is some of the best in the country and that's what makes invaluable at first base.

Lauren Camenzind, Senior, 2B

Lauren Camenzind's batting average wasn't a career-high but every other offensive category for the second baseman marked a new high.

Sammy Bland, Junior, 3B

In her first season as a starting infielder, Sammy Bland played an outstanding third base. Her offense also exploded, hitting .318 and slugging .574 with 11 home runs, 47 RBis, and 53 runs scored.

Bland earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team and Second-Team All-Big Ten honors last season.

Aa Kuszak led the team in walks with 30 as a junior in 2025. She also had the second-highest batting average on the team with .412, the second-most hits with 70, the second-most runs scored with 59, the second-most RBIs with 64, and the second-most home runs with 21. She also had an on-base percentage of .507.

Kuszak was named First-Team All-Big Ten, and NFCA All-Mountain Region First Team. She enters this season as one of the top shortstops and players in the country, according to Softball America and D1 Softball.

Nebraska shortstop Ava Kuszak | Nebraska Athletics

Hannah Camenzind, Senior, LF/LHP

Hannah Camenzind had a breakout season with the Huskers in 2025, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors and she was also named to the NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team.

The lefty started 11 games in the circle, 18 in right field, 15 in center field and nine in left field.

At the plate, Hannah batted .369 with 39 runs scored, 14 doubles, 10 home runs, and 44 RBIs. She walked 21 times and had an on-base percentage of .429.

Hannah Coor, Senior, CF

Hannah Coor might prove to be one of the biggest transfer pickups in the country this season. She won three national championships with Oklahoma, playing in 152 games with 25 starts in her career with the Sooners.

Known to be a defensive substitution at OU, Coor brings a flawless 1.000 fielding percentage to the Husker outfield.

Kacie Hoffmann, Senior, RF

In her first season after multiple surgeries, Kacie Hoffmann made 39 starts in right field last season and earned a spot on the NFCA All-Mountain Region Third Team.

Hoffmann recorded a career-high 44 hits in 46 games played. She hit seven home runs and 10 doubles while driving in 24 runs.

Designated Player: Emmerson Cope, Junior and Olivia DiNardo, Senior

There's no telling who will get the majority of at-bats between junior right-handed bat Emmerson Cope and left-handed hitter Olivia DiNardo, but there will be a designated player in the lineup most of the time this season. Most likely, Hannah Coor will have someone hit for her.

Pitching Staff: Alexis Jensen, Freshman and Kylee Magee, Junior

Behind Frahm, the Huskers will rely on junior right-hander Kylee Magee and freshman lefty Alexis Jensen.

Frahm is the ace but will hopefully not have to throw as many innings during the regular season in order to save whatever she has left in the tank for a WCWS push.

