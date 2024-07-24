Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray "Eager to Move Forward"
Harper Murray is ready to move forward.
In a social media post on Wednesday afternoon, the sophomore outside hitter took responsibility for her eventful off-season. Murray took to her personal X page to post the following message:
"Now that necessary legal procedures have run its course, I am eager to move forward with my life," Murray said. "But in order to move forward, I want to once again acknowledge the hurt I have caused. The mistakes I have made. And that no one is more disappointed about those mistakes than me."
The post continued, stating, "That is why, over the past couple of months, my main focus has been my mental health and making a dedicated commitment to healing and growing. I want to be the best version of myself not only for me, but for the people who continue to believe and want the best for me. This is an ongoing journey and it doesn't stop here."
Murray ended the post, adding, "I am committed to the future and hope that sharing my story will help normalize the discussion of mental health especially for young people and female athletes."
The 2023 third team All-American was sentenced on Monday for a DUI from an April incident in which Murray had been pulled over by Lincoln Police for a fake ID. She had also been placed on a diversion program for a separate case after she was accused of stealing rings from the Lincoln Scheels store.
Last year's AVCA Region Freshman of the Year was suspended for the Spring Match at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in April. Coach John Cook told the Lincoln Journal Star that Murray would not face further suspensions for the upcoming season.
Murray was a key piece to Nebraska's near-championship run in 2023, as the Huskers ended one game shy of a national title. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and three-time freshman of the week was second on the team with 3.23 kills per set and a team-high 36 service aces.
The former Gatorade National Player of the Year and her teammates await the start of the season on Aug. 31 as Nebraska takes on Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center.
