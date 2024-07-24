All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray "Eager to Move Forward"

The sophomore star is looking to move past her eventful off-season, but first offers a message of acknowledgement to Husker fans.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) attacks against Wisconsin Badgers middle blocker Caroline Crawford (9) and middle blocker Anna Smrek (14) during the first set.
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) attacks against Wisconsin Badgers middle blocker Caroline Crawford (9) and middle blocker Anna Smrek (14) during the first set. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Harper Murray is ready to move forward.

In a social media post on Wednesday afternoon, the sophomore outside hitter took responsibility for her eventful off-season. Murray took to her personal X page to post the following message:

"Now that necessary legal procedures have run its course, I am eager to move forward with my life," Murray said. "But in order to move forward, I want to once again acknowledge the hurt I have caused. The mistakes I have made. And that no one is more disappointed about those mistakes than me."

The post continued, stating, "That is why, over the past couple of months, my main focus has been my mental health and making a dedicated commitment to healing and growing. I want to be the best version of myself not only for me, but for the people who continue to believe and want the best for me. This is an ongoing journey and it doesn't stop here."

Murray ended the post, adding, "I am committed to the future and hope that sharing my story will help normalize the discussion of mental health especially for young people and female athletes."

The 2023 third team All-American was sentenced on Monday for a DUI from an April incident in which Murray had been pulled over by Lincoln Police for a fake ID. She had also been placed on a diversion program for a separate case after she was accused of stealing rings from the Lincoln Scheels store.

Last year's AVCA Region Freshman of the Year was suspended for the Spring Match at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in April. Coach John Cook told the Lincoln Journal Star that Murray would not face further suspensions for the upcoming season.

Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray (27) is seen during the first set of the game against Wisconsin
Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray (27) is seen during the first set of the game against Wisconsin on Friday November 24, 2023 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal

Murray was a key piece to Nebraska's near-championship run in 2023, as the Huskers ended one game shy of a national title. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and three-time freshman of the week was second on the team with 3.23 kills per set and a team-high 36 service aces.

The former Gatorade National Player of the Year and her teammates await the start of the season on Aug. 31 as Nebraska takes on Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Volleyball