Notre Dame Beats Texas 7-3 In College World Series Opener

OMAHA, Neb. - After 20 years away from the College World Series, the Notre Dame baseball team looked right at home in Omaha Friday night. The Fighting Irish beat Texas 7-3 to claim their latest College World Series win 20 years to the day from the program’s last CWS victory.

John Michael Bertrand (10-3) gave the Irish the start they needed. The lefty wasn’t dominant, but he was efficient in 5.2 innings. He struck out four and issued one walk, while allowing six singles and three earned runs.

It was a big turnaround from his last start when he surrendered six runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings in last week’s game two Super Regional loss to Tennessee.

Freshman All-American Jack Findlay fired 2.1 perfect innings to end the game for his team-leading 4th save.

Notre Dame’s first and last runs came on home runs. After Irish leadoff batter Ryan Cole flew out to centerfield to open the game, Jared Miller got the Irish on the College World Series scoreboard with an opposite field home run that bounced on top of the right field wall and into the Notre Dame bullpen.

Carter Putz hit his 8th home run of the season with two outs in the top of the 9th for Notre Dame’s scoring. It was the 11th hit of the night for the Irish.

Miller nearly turned in a spectacular defensive play to end the 2nd inning. The second baseman ranged to his right, behind the back in shallow centerfield, and pirouetted across his body to seemingly throw out Texas third baseman Skylar Messenger. But Texas challenged the ruling and replay overturned the call for the first hit allowed by Bertrand. The next batter grounded out to end the frame.

Cole reached base to start the third when he was drilled in the back by an errant Eric Hansen pitch. Cole swiped stole second for his 22nd swipe in 23 attempts this season. He advanced to third on a single to left by Miller to put runners at the corners. Cole scored on a 5-3 fielder’s choice by Putz to give the Fighting Irish a 2-0 lead.

The home half of the 3rd inning started when Bertrand issued a leadoff walk to No. 8 batter Dylan Campbell, who then advanced to third on a hit and run off the bat of Trey Faltine.

After a trip to the mound by pitching coach Chuck Ristano, Bertrand struck out Douglas Hodo for the second time in as many at-bats for the first out of the inning.

Eric Kennedy then bunted home the first Longhorn run of the night. With no play at home, Bertrand threw to second to get the force out for out number two. The Longhorns left two runners stranded after Bertrand’s third strikeout ended the inning.

The Irish got their own run on a squeeze bunt by Spencer Myers to plate Jack Brannigan in the top of the 4th. Brannigan was initially called out at the plate on the throw from Hansen, but replay show Brannigan’s hand just touch the plate before catcher Silas Ardoin tagged his chest.

The Irish went on to load the bases with two outs after Hansen hit Miller with a 1-2 breaking ball.

Hansen struck out Jack Zyska to start the 5th, but three straight singles from LaManna, Brannigan and Zack Prajzner chased the lefty from the game. Righthander Tristan Stevens inherited runners at the corners with one out and a 4-1 deficit.

Stevens balked home a run when he feigned a throw to third base. It scored Brannigan to make it 5-1, with Prajzner advancing to second. Myers kept the line moving, plating another run for a 6-1 lead, when he stung a ball to right to plate Prajzner.

Hansen (11-3) hit too many Irish bats without many misses. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings. It’s the second straight start he allowed six runs.

The Longhorns responded with a quick run in the bottom of the inning after Campbell singled and stole second. He scored two batters later on a single to left by Hodo to make it 6-2.

Bertrand gave way to Alex Rao with a runner at third and one out in the bottom of the 6th with Notre Dame on top 6-2. Rao’s third pitch hit the dirt and bounced to the backstop to score Stehly. Rao struck out the next two batters to end the frame with Notre Dame on top 6-3.

Notre Dame’s last previous win at the College World Series was exactly 20 years ago. The Irish beat Rice 5-3 on June 17th, 2002 on a walk-off home run by Brian Stavisky, who was one of several members of the ‘02 team in attendance Friday night.

The Irish (41-15) next face Oklahoma (43-22) Sunday night at 7 PM EST. The Sooners beat Texas A&M 13-8 in the first game of the day.

The Longhorns and Aggies will play the first elimination game of the CWS at 2 PM Sunday afternoon.

