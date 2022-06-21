Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M College World Series Preview

Notre Dame (41-16) is now in the elimination bracket in the College World Series. The Irish must win three straight games to get into the championship round. That quest begins today in a matchup against Texas A&M (43-19).

The all-time series between A&M and Notre Dame is tied 2-2. They played in 2005 and 2006 in neutral site games in San Antonio, Texas

Where: Charles Schwab Field; Omaha, Nebraska

When: 2:00 PM EST

Television: ESPN (Mike Monaco play-by-play, Ben McDonald analyst, Dani Wexelman sideline)

What to Know – Texas A&M: After 16 seasons as head coach at TCU, Jim Schlossnagle has the Aggies in the College World Series in his first season. Schlossnagle led the Horned Frogs to the CWS five times. The Aggies elimination game win over Texas Sunday made him the 11th coach to earn a CWS win with multiple programs .... Aggie batters are tied for 9th nationally with 337 walks this season .... Their 82 home runs are the most for the program since the 2009 team hit 85 .... Jack Moss is A&M’s most consistent hitter. He’s batting a team-best .384 with a .531 slugging percentage. His 101 hits rank sixth nationally .... Freshman right hander Brad Rudis has a 5.17 ERA for the season, but he has pitched in six of TAMU’s 10 postseason games. He has not allowed a run in 6.2 innings in his five NCAA Tournament appearances.

What to Know - Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish lost to Oklahoma Sunday night to fall into the elimination bracket .... Despite the loss to Oklahoma, Notre Dame is still alive in the hunt for a national championship. They can still reach the CWS Championship Series (which starts Saturday), but to get there they will have to win Tuesday vs Texas A&M and then beat Oklahoma both Wednesday and Thursday .... Irish batters struck out 14 times in the loss to the Sooners. They had fanned a total of 19 times in their previous three games combined .... First baseman Carter Putz was 4 for 4 vs OU, while the rest of the team went 3 for 30 at the plate .... Catcher David LaManna leads the Irish with a .384 batting average. He had just one home run entering the postseason, but his 2-run home run in the 6th inning Sunday night gave him his second home run in his last three games.

The ND-TAMU winner will face Oklahoma Wednesday at 2 PM ET.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter