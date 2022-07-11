Report: Notre Dame To Hire Shawn Stiffler As Its New Baseball Coach

Notre Dame is set to hire Shawn Stiffler as its next head baseball coach

Notre Dame is set to hire Shawn Stiffler as its next head baseball coach. A source familiar with the process confirmed to Irish Breakdown that Stiffler and the school are finalizing a deal. It was first reported by D1baseball.com.



Stiffler has spent the past 11 seasons as head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he compiled a record of 352-206 overall and 144-71 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. VCU is one of just seven programs in the nation with at least 34 wins over the past nine seasons. He was named the A-10 Coach of the Year in 2019.



He took over the program on an interim basis in 2012 when Paul Keyes stepped down due to health reasons. Stiffler finished that season with a 12-9 overall mark, including an 8-9 record in Colonial Athletic Conference play.



Under Stiffler, the Rams have gone 60-36 overall, with a 32-8 Atlantic 10 record over the past two seasons. VCU won the A-10's South Division title last year and finished second this season. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament in both seasons, the second and third NCAA appearances by the Rams in Stiffler’s tenure.



The Rams were 2-2 at the Chapel Hill Regional this season. They went 1-2 in the Starkville, Miss Regional last year. That Regional was won by eventual national champion Mississippi State.



Stiffler also led the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, when they won the Dallas, TX Regional to advance to the first Super Regional in program history before falling to Miami (FL).

Stiffler’s background is pitching. He was the VCU pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 2007-2012. VCU’s 2022 pitching staff posted a 3.91 team ERA, which tied Notre Dame’s staff for eighth in the nation.



Stiffler would replace Link Jarrett, who left Notre Dame after three seasons to return as head coach to his alma mater, Florida State. he is expected to take Irish assistants Chuck Ristano and Rich Wallace with him to Tallahassee. Both were candidates to replace him at Notre Dame.

An official announcement on Stiffler's hire is not likely to come for more than a week, as the university completes its vetting process.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter