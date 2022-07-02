Three Notre Dame Pitchers Enter The Transfer Portal

Less than a week after Link Jarrett left Notre Dame to become Florida State’s head baseball coach, three Notre Dame pitchers entered the transfer portal before Friday’s deadline to do so. Fighting Irish relievers Alex Rao and Roman Kimball, and starter Austin Temple all entered the portal before the July 1 deadline.

Rao was one of the key cogs out of the Irish bullpen in 2022. The senior was 3-1 with three saves and a 3.83 ERA for Notre Dame’s College World Series team this season. His 25 relief appearances were the second-most for the Fighting Irish. Rao registered 57 strikeouts with 28 walks in 47.0 innings pitched.

The righthander appeared in six NCAA Tournament games for the Irish, including two games in the College World Series. He totaled 11.2 total innings in the NCAA run through Omaha with 14 strikeouts, six walks and eight hits allowed.

The Hobe Sound, Fla. native’s top NCAA game was a 3.0 inning relief outing in Notre Dame’s NCAA Regional-opening win over Texas Tech. He was forced into action when John Michael Bertrand exited the game after just one inning of work due to a six-hour rain delay.

Rao also totaled 6.0 innings of relief in Notre Dame’s game one and three wins over No. 1 ranked Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional. He still has his “Super Senior” season of eligibility remaining, due to the extra Covid-19 season granted by the NCAA to all student-athletes who were on rosters in 2020.

Temple’s 15 starts this season were the second-most for the Irish behind Bertrand’s 18. The righthander was 4-1 with a 3.50 ERA. He had 87 strikeouts and 37 walks in 69.1 innings.

He made two NCAA Tournament starts, including a 5.2 inning stint vs Georgia Southern in which he struck out 8 batters. The Palm City, Fla. native was a graduate student this season after transferring from Jacksonville. He will still have one year of grad student eligibility, due to an injury he suffered in 2021 when he was still at Jacksonville.

Kimball was a freshman this season who made 17 relief appearances. He was 4-0 with a 5.76 ERA. The New Hartford, NY native was rated as the No. 55 overall freshman in the 2022 class according to Perfect Game.

His only NCAA Tournament appearance came in Notre Dame’s 6-2 loss to Oklahoma in their second game of the College World Series.

