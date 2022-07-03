New Candidate Emerges For The Notre Dame Baseball Head Coach Opening

A new candidate has emerged to fill Notre Dame baseball’s vacant head coaching position. Meanwhile, two current Fighting Irish assistants are also in the running for the job.



A source with knowledge of the search told Irish Breakdown that Wofford head coach Todd Interdonato “interviewed this past week” for the Notre Dame vacancy. Interdonato has been the Wofford head coach for the last 15 seasons. He has a record of 415-402-1 for the Terriers. Wofford is in Spartanburg, S.C. and is a member of the Southern conference.



The Terriers have been the top team in the SoCon over the past two seasons under Interdonato. They’ve gone 78-37-1 overall and 37-13-1 in conference play in 2021 and 2022. He has been the team’s recruiting coordinator as well.



Interdonato was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year the past two years after leading the Terriers to back-to-back regular season conference championships. The 2021 regular season title was the first in Terrier history. His teams have won 30 or more games in seven of the past eight seasons.



Under Interdonato, Wofford has been an aggressive team on the base paths. The Terriers have stolen 100 or more bases for nine consecutive seasons. They led the nation in stolen bases in 20134 and 2015. They were third in the nation with 146 swipes this season. They also ranked sixth in the nation with a .419 on-base percentage this season.



While Interdonato is the outside candidate in the process, Notre Dame’s two full-time assistant coaches are “definitely in the running”, according to the source.



Chuck Ristano has been Notre Dame’s pitching coach for the past 12 years for Notre Dame’s last two head coaches, Mik Aoki and Link Jarrett. His 2022 pitching staff finished the season 10th in the nation with a 3.91 ERA. The team WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) was 17th at 1.30.



Rich Wallace, the team’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, was on the staff for all three of Jarrett’s three seasons at Notre Dame. The Irish set a program with 79 home runs this season.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter