Notre Dame Upsets No. 3 UConn Behind Balanced Scoring Attack

Notre Dame used a balanced scoring attack and brilliant play from All-American guard Olivia Miles to earn a convincing 74-60 victory over UConn.

The Irish were coming off an upset loss to Maryland on Thursday night, but the squad quickly showed it would have no lingering effects from that game.

UConn and the Irish traded baskets for much of the opening quarter, but Miles and veteran guard Dara Mabrey fueled a 7-0 run to end the first quarter with Notre Dame leading 18-13.

Notre Dame dominated the second quarter which began with a 8-2 run to give the Irish their first double digit lead, and four different Irish players scored during that run.

A triple from UConn guard Lou Lopez Senechal got the lead back into single digits, but it didn't last. Notre Dame went inside and got back-to-back buckets from Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron, and Westbeld broke things open with back-to-back triples to put the Irish up 36-22.

Mabrey capped off the first half scoring with a three-pointer with under a minute remaining to give the Irish a 41-24 halftime lead.

UConn went on a 10-0 third quarter run but sophomore guard Sonia Citron knocked down a pull up jumper to end that run. UConn wasn't done yet, and Ayanna Patterson and Lopez Senechal both nailed a pair of free throw to make it a 49-44 game with less than four minutes left in the third period.

Notre Dame fired back with center Lauren Ebo pulling down an offensive board and putting it back to end the second UConn run. After a UConn miss, Miles attacked the rim for a bucket and Westbeld did the same a UConn turnover to extend the lead to 55-44. Westbeld again went low and knocked down a shot near the rim, drawing a foul in the process. Her made free throw sent the Irish into the fourth quarter with a 58-46 lead.

The Irish controlled the action in the final quarter and UConn never got back within 11 points. Every time the Huskies scored, Notre Dame answered.

Notre Dame was outstanding from the floor all night long, knocking down 32-57 from the field and 6-13 from behind the arc. That hot shooting and opportunistic defense that included seven steals and six blocks allowed the Irish to overcome 18 turnovers.

Miles finished the game with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Westbeld scored 17 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and blocked 3 shots in one of the best games of her career, especially considering the moment. Ebo was also strong in the post, scoring 12 points on 6-10 shooting to go with a pair of blocks.

Citron and Mabrey also scored 10 points, giving the Irish five different players in double figures. Citron took only seven shots, but she had a strong all around game, grabbing 6 boards and dishing out 3 assists.

Notre Dame improved to 7-1 with the win while the Huskies lost their first game of the season and now stand 6-1.

The Irish will be back in action Thursday night when they travel East to take on Lafayette.

