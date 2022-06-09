Putting Together The Ideal Notre Dame Football Schedule

Notre Dame's schedule in past seasons has led to a lot of wins, but the home schedule has been especially light and uninspiring in most seasons. The upcoming schedules toughen up a bit with programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Alabama coming to South Bend in the next decade.

The scheduling philosophy has been a bit hard to figure out. Irish Breakdown thought it would be a fun experiment to dive into what we think the football schedule should look like. That was our topic of conversation in our most recent show.

The first part of the breakdown includes what the schedule should look like with the current five-game ACC commitment. We break down who the rivals should be, and we both believe Notre Dame should drop Stanford and add a new rival, but we don't agree on who the new rival should be on the schedule.

We break down how the Irish program should incorporate the five power conferences and balancing the schedule out to benefit recruiting, developing a challenging schedule that improves Notre Dame's resume, and also ensures that it isn't unbalanced.

The second part of the show involves a look at what it would look like if Notre Dame no longer had the ACC commitment. That was an even more interesting conversation, and I explain why Tennessee should be added as a new annual opponent and Vince argues for Miami.

There are two proposals that were discussed. One is playing Hawaii every four years or so in order to get a 13th data point game at times, and we also talk about Notre Dame creating a 3-game scheduling format with teams instead of the current home-and-home or one-off format.

