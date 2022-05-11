Talking The NCAA's New Guidelines, Fixing The Transfer Portal

In our latest podcast we discuss the NCAA's new NIL guidelines and the need to fix the transfer portal

This week the NCAA released new "guidelines" to address the abuses of the name, image and likeness legislation that has become rampant in college football. It would appear the NCAA was caught off guard by what has become of the NIL and the transfer portal being opened up at the same time, although the results should have been obvious.

In our latest podcast we discuss the new NCAA guidelines. We go over the release, the reason behind the new guidelines, what they are trying to address and whether or not the guidelines will accomplish anything. Was this meant to actually fix the problem, or is the NCAA looking to just save face? We discuss that as well before diving into a deeper conversation about how the NCAA can and should fix the transfer portal.

During the show we also spent a lot of time discussing the role that leaders in NCAA can play in cracking down on the programs that are blatantly cheating, programs like USC under Lincoln Riley, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

