Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) look to win their fourth straight game of the season when it hosts the struggling Stanford Cardinal (1-4). It's an opportunity for the Irish to keep rolling and Stanford to pick up a much-needed, season-saving victory.

Irish Breakdown has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Stanford 13

Keep in mind that I'm making this prediction while in a very good mood, so maybe that's why I'm seeing this game ending as the biggest blowout in the series since the Irish beat Stanford 57-7 back in 2003.

This is a bad matchup for Stanford in many ways, and as long as Notre Dame continues building on its recent success I see no reason they shouldn't win comfortable. Going 52-13 is a bit of a stretch for the matchup, and I think on paper it could look more like the 2018 game (38-17) than the 2021 game (45-14). I'm going with a more convincing win because I see the wheels coming off a bit for Stanford.

For one, Stanford is in the midst of what is now a tough five-game stretch. After a season-opening win over Colgate, the Cardinal have faced #7 USC (6-0), Washington (4-2), #12 Oregon (5-1) and Oregon State (4-2). Stanford is beat up and will be without its starting running back, left tackle and left guard.

As long as Notre Dame comes into the game focused on being its best and not on Stanford's record or its injuries, the Irish should roll. Notre Dame will take a big lead into halftime and Stanford will have some big mistakes in the second half that lead to easy points and an Irish route.

Of course, we haven't seen Notre Dame finish a game like this, but this is how the North Carolina game should have finished. This time, at home, against an inferior opponent, Notre Dame shows what its capable of.

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Stanford 17

We are heading into week seven for the Fighting Irish and I still have a ton of questions about this team. Can they maintain the steady climb in OL play? Can Drew Pyne continue the hot streak he is on even with an expanded playbook? Can the LB corp take another step? Can the interior DL pick up the slack now that Jacob Lacey is gone? Can Marcus Freeman get his team up to dominate an inferior opponent?

These are all legit questions for me going into this game and frankly for the rest of the month. I think they will take care of business but can they clear the 17 point spread? I am not so sure about that.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 17

This is the game that Notre Dame fans have been waiting for, a dominant showing from start to finish for the team. Stanford still has several talented player, especially offensively, but they just lack the overall development and depth to compare for four quarters.

This is the game where the Irish offense shows that the growth is real. They get everything going well in this one, the run game, pass game, blocking, all of it. They walk out with a dominating victory over a struggling Stanford squad.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Stanford 13

Notre Dame continues to improve but is still searching for that complete game effort. Stanford limps into South Bend on the heels of a devastating home loss that signals a program approaching rock bottom. Two teams built on the same principles, but only one can go out and execute at this point.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 20

Stanford ranks 121st in run defense, allowing an astounding 210.8 yards per game. They are the worst run defense Notre Dame will see this season. That’s good news for the Irish, considering the followed their 287 yards against North Carolina with 234 last week against BYU. If the Cardinal loads up to stop the run, Drew Pyne is showing he can make plays downfield with his arm, while still remaining incredibly accurate.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Stanford 20

The Fighting Irish continue their momentum heading into the second-half of the season with a comfortable win over an overmatched Stanford team. This will be a game that Notre Dame controls from start to finish, but until Notre Dame's offense shows the ability to generate more big plays and the defense shows the ability to limit big plays in the second half, I don't think Notre Dame will truly blow out a team.

Stanford ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in yards per play allowed, but Notre Dame is 102nd in the country in explosive plays (plays of 20+ yards). That plays in the Cardinal's hands, as their red zone defense has been quite good this year, ranking first in the Pac-12 in red zone touchdown percentage allowed.

The Irish settling for field goals in the red zone combined with a couple defensive lapses in the second half give the Irish the cover but keep this game closer than last year's matchup on the scoreboard.

Bryan Driskell - 24-4

Vince DeDario - 22-6

Ryan Roberts - 22-6

Shaun Davis - 20-8

Sean Stires - 19-9

Andrew McDonough - 18-10

