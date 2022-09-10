How To Watch The Notre Dame vs Marshall Matchup

The 8th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1) start their home slate today when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0). Notre Dame is looking to pick up the first win of the Marcus Freeman era against a Marshall team that has earned a bowl berth in eight of the last nine seasons.

Here is how you can watch this matchup:

Where: Notre Dame Stadium

When: 2:30 PM EST

Television: NBC – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play); Jason Garrett (analyst); Zora Stephenson (sideline).

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst).



Line: Notre Dame –20.5, O/U 51.5

What To Know - Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman is in search of his first win as Notre Dame’s head coach in what will also be the first ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Marshall. The last time the Irish lost a home opener was Sept. 3, 2011 in a 23-20 defeat to South Florida. A win against Marshall would set a school record with 11 consecutive home opening wins. Quarterback Tyler Buchner ranked third in the FBS with 17.7 yards per completion in his first career start against Ohio State last week. He is looking for his first win as a starter as well.

What To Know - Marshall: Marshall is led by second year head coach Charles Huff. The former Alabama assistant led the Thundering Herd to a 7-6 record last year. He has brought in a slew of transfers this season, including former Utah State and Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi, who was 24 of 26 for 205 yards passing in last week’s 55-3 win over FCS Norfolk State. Former five-star Florida State running back Khalan Laborn ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, while Ethan Payne rushed for 113 yards and two more scores on 11 carries. Marshall’s defense ranked 104th in run defense (188.7 yards per game) and 79th in total defense (394 yards per game) last season.

