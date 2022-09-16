Score Predictions: Notre Dame vs California

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the California Golden Bears (2-0) who are winners of three straight games and six of their last eight. It's a battle of two teams that play very good defense but struggle on offense.

Irish Breakdown is ready to make its predictions for the contest.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 20, California 16

Notre Dame winning will go one of two ways. One is that the Irish offense continues to do what it has done, sputters and this game is way closer than it should be. The only difference between this week and last week's game is Cal's offensive line isn't nearly as good as Marshall's.

The other way it goes is offensive coordinator Tommy Rees makes the changes he needs to make from both a personnel and schematic standpoint, the offense comes out and gets hot early and the Irish win something like 34-13.

I can't predict the latter to happen. Notre Dame's offense has executed so poorly in every phase that I just can't predict that. All I'm going to say is I won't be surprised if that happens. Notre Dame is capable of rolling if they can start clicking, but I need to see it before I predict it again.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 23, California 10

The Fighting Irish have their backs against the wall, and unfortunately will be without starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the rest of the season. Enter backup Drew Pyne, who might be the perfect temperament for the assignment facing Notre Dame as they face a defensive minded Bears squad with hopes of pulling off the upset. The leaders of the Fighting Irish on both sides of the ball will be the barometer for their performance and I expect them to play their best games of the season.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 26, California 17

Despite everything that’s gone wrong for Notre Dame so far, it’s still a team that's allowing just 23.5 points a game. But, can Drew Pyne be the ignition for an offense that’s sputtering at just 15.5 points? Cal is 2-0, but Purdue transfer Jack Plummer has been sacked six times and has thrown two interception against UNLV and UC Davis. If the Irish defense can get to him and finally win the turnover battle they’ll get their first win.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, California 13

It’s been a rough start to the season for Notre Dame. This game is about growth and progress. Cal is a good defensive team but doesn’t bring much offensive firepower. It’s time to get this going in the right direction.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 23, California 13

At a certain point, Marcus Freeman is going to pick up his first victory at Notre Dame, and I think that will be this weekend. Cal is a well-coached football team and will be one of the top defensive teams Notre Dame plays this season, but at the end of the day, if the Notre Dame coaching staff puts into practice what they've said this week - that they will condense things to allow the players to play more confidently and execute better - Notre Dame will beat Cal.

IB STAFF PREDICTION STANDINGS

Bryan - 6-3

Shaun - 6-3

Vince - 6-3

Sean - 5-4

Ryan - 5-4

Andrew - 4-5

