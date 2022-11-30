Cornerback Cam Hart To Return To Notre Dame For The 2023 Season

Notre Dame got its first bit of big news for the 2023 season with the announcement that senior cornerback Cam Hart will return for a fifth and final season in South Bend.

Hart had been back and forth on a NFL decision for some time, but the Baltimore native decided it was in his best interest to come back for a final season. Hart injured his shoulder in the Boston College game, causing him to miss the USC game and will likely have him out for the bowl game. That factored into his decision to return, but it wasn't the only factor.

With Hart coming back the Fighting Irish have a chance to have one of the best cornerback tandems in the country last season. Freshman Benjamin Morrison emerged as a future star this season, earning a starting role and then becoming an impact player. Morrison finished the season with five interceptions, and they all came in November.

Part of the reason for Morrison's success was the play of Hart, who opponents in October and November tried to avoid, choosing instead to throw at Morrison. The results clearly were good for Notre Dame, and going into 2023 teams will have a much tougher time deciding where to throw the ball on the outside with Hart and Morrison both set to return.

Hart finished the 2022 season with 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and four pass break ups. He intercepted two passes and had nine breakups in 2021, but he was targeted more often that season. In two seasons as a starting cornerback, Hart has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 49.1% of their attempts against him (according to Pro Football Focus), with many of the completions being short throws.

Hart allowed just 575 passing yards the last two seasons, including just 240 yards in 2022. For context, in his last two seasons at Notre Dame, former Irish All-American Julian Love allowed 836 passing yards, and gave up at least 413 in each of his final two seasons.

