First Glance Look At Notre Dame vs Stanford, And Why The Cardinal Present A Challenge

Breaking down the Stanford Cardinal, who is the next opponent on the docket for Notre Dame

Notre Dame will look for its fourth straight win of the season when the Fighting Irish (3-2) take on the Stanford Cardinal (1-4). 

Stanford and Notre Dame are long-time rivals, having played all but one season since 1997. Notre Dame owns a 21-13 record and has won three straight in the matchup. That followed a stretch of three straight wins for the Cardinal.

In our latest show we broke down the Stanford 2022 team, discuss what happened to the Cardinal in recent seasons and whether or not David Shaw can get the program turned back around.

During this break down we discuss whether or not Stanford is a true rival for Notre Dame beyond simply frequency of playing each other. We break down the areas where Stanford presents Notre Dame with potential matchup problems and areas where Notre Dame should dominated the Cardinal.

We also discuss the importance of this victory for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish program moving forward.

Following our breakdown of Stanford we also answer questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

Drew Pyne's Hot Hand Keeps Notre Dame Rolling

Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Talks Linebackers, Jayden Thomas, Clarence Lewis

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At Stanford

Notre Dame vs Stanford Series History

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal

Upon Further Review - Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over BYU

Stanford Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Notre Dame Rush Defense Needs To Find Some Answers

