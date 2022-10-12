First Glance Look At Notre Dame vs Stanford, And Why The Cardinal Present A Challenge

Notre Dame will look for its fourth straight win of the season when the Fighting Irish (3-2) take on the Stanford Cardinal (1-4).

Stanford and Notre Dame are long-time rivals, having played all but one season since 1997. Notre Dame owns a 21-13 record and has won three straight in the matchup. That followed a stretch of three straight wins for the Cardinal.

In our latest show we broke down the Stanford 2022 team, discuss what happened to the Cardinal in recent seasons and whether or not David Shaw can get the program turned back around.

During this break down we discuss whether or not Stanford is a true rival for Notre Dame beyond simply frequency of playing each other. We break down the areas where Stanford presents Notre Dame with potential matchup problems and areas where Notre Dame should dominated the Cardinal.

We also discuss the importance of this victory for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish program moving forward.

Following our breakdown of Stanford we also answer questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter