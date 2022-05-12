Kyle Hamilton Is Part Of The "Baller Club" Launch

Attempting to “bridge the experience between professional athletes and spectators,” former Notre Dame All-American and current Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is a part of a brand new collective that is excited to announce the launch of Baller Club. It is “an experimental, first-of-its-kind digital activation owned collectively by fans and athletes. Membership is free and includes behind-the-scenes access, merch drops, and one-of-a-kind digital collectibles.”

In a recent press release, the project announced that “beginning today through May 19th, fans will be able to claim a free Access Pass NFT.”

This exciting new venture is powered by Rally, a web3 platform that empowers creators to turn their audiences into independent communities.

“It gives the fans a hands-on experience to help bring all sides closer together,” Hamilton told the Irish Breakdown staff. “The goal is to create a community and provide an exclusive inside look into the athlete experience.”

The goal for the project is to create a bridge between the athlete experience and the fans who watch each and every Sunday. For a long time, athletes have become almost like mythical beings who disappear from sight after the clock strikes all zeros. Baller Club is hoping to change that.

“We want to break down the wall between athletes and the fans,” Hamilton continued. “For the die hard fans, it can help to connect with the players they root for each week.”

Hamilton isn’t the only talented player who is spearheading this project. In fact, they have a star studded lineup who is attempting to give back to the fans who give them an opportunity to live out their life long dreams.

The players who launched the collective include 2022 draft prospects:

● Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens, Safety

● Evan Neal, New York Giants, Offensive Tackle

● Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants, Defensive End

● Jermaine Johnson II, New York Jets, Defensive End

● Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars, Linebacker

● Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears, Safety

● Jeremy Ruckert, New York Jets, Tight End

Although the lineup includes a heavy rookie lineup, other NFL players are also involved in Baller Club.

Two second-year NFL players who are also founding members of Baller Club:

● Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns, Cornerback

● Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins, Safety

“Having my own token – $JREAM – opened my eyes to the potential to convert my fans into a community and connect with them in new ways,” said Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants edge rusher and fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “I’m now looking forward to joining forces with a larger collective of web3-curious athletes and their fans to build an entirely new kind of sports community.”

The NFT world is one that can be confusing to some. At the core, it’s an attempt to unite people. That’s the goal for the team, and Hamilton specifically.

“I was somewhat familiar with NFTs beforehand,” Hamilton explained. “Once this vision was presented, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Breaking that barrier to make it a more personal experience for fans was big for me.”

Rally is a Web3 platform that enables creators to build independent communities with their fans through social tokens and NFTs. Social tokens and NFTs are the digital currency and digital goods that power these communities. Because tokens exist outside of any platform, tokens incentivize communities to gather around the creator, rather than the platforms the creator uses.

For more information, visit rally.io.

In order to claim, please visit https://rally.io/promotions/baller/?promotion=baller-club-01-0.

