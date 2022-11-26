How To Watch No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 6 USC Trojans

No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3) and Southern Cal (10-1) are ready to square off in the regular season finale for both teams. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where: Los Angeles, Calif – LA Coliseum

When: 7:30 PM EST

Television: ABC – Chris Fowler (play-by-play); Kirk Herbstreit (analyst); Holly Rowe (sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Spread: USC -5.5...O/U 64.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: Notre Dame’s tough slate of competition continues this weekend in LA when the Fighting Irish face their third top-5 opponent of the season. It’s the first time in 19 years that Notre Dame has played three teams ranked as high in a single season. Saturday’s game will be the first time the Irish and Trojans have both met as ranked opponents since 2017 when No. 13 Notre Dame beat No. 11 USC 49-14. Notre Dame is in search of its fourth win over an AP top-25 team for the first time since 2018. Marcus Freeman could become the first Irish coach in 68 years (Terry Brennan) to beat four AP top-25 teams in his rookie season. The Irish have scored at least 35 points in five straight games and they have rushed for at least 223 yards in six of their last eight games after going for 281 on the ground in last week’s win over Boston College. Irish freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison has five interceptions in his last three games after intercepting three passes last week vs Boston College.

What to Know – Southern Cal: Saturday’s game marks the 93rd all-time meeting between the intersectional rivals. It’s also Notre Dame’s first trip to Los Angeles since 2018. The Trojans own a 23-20-4 edge in the LA Coliseum. Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams leads a Trojan offense that is the N0. 3 scoring (42.7) No. 4 passing offense (330.8) in the nation. Williams has thrown for 3,480 yards with 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. Pitt transfer Jordan Addison is his main target with 51 receptions for 765 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed two games and was limited in another with a leg injury, but he returned last week against UCLA to post 11 receptions for 178 yards. He is one of five Trojan receivers to have a 100-yard receiving game this season (the Irish have no wide receivers who have topped 100 yards in a game). USC has allowed over 200 rushing yards twice this season (Stanford and UCLA), but they have won both times.

