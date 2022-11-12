How To Watch No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) and Navy (3-6) are ready to square off in Baltimore, MD. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where: Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

When: 12:00 PM EST

Television: ABC – Dave Fleming (play-by-play); Dan Orlvosky (analyst); Kris Budden (sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Spread: Notre Dame -15.5...O/U 39.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: The challenge for Notre Dame will be how they respond against an unranked opponent with a losing record after knocking off formerly unbeaten and fourth-ranked Clemson last week. The Fighting Irish are now 4-1 against ranked opponents, but 2-2 against unranked teams, including an 0-2 mark against unranked teams the week after playing a ranked foe. Isaiah Foskey needs just one sack to set the new Notre Dame career sacks record. Navy’s run-heavy triple option rushing attack will make that task tough. Michael Mayer needs one touchdown reception to break the program record for a tight end he set last season (seven). The Fighting Irish rank 28th in the nation with 195.1 rushing yards per game.

What to Know - Navy: Ken Niumatalolo is in his 15th season as Navy’s head coach. He had winning records in nine of his first 10 seasons, but the Mids are in the midst of what could be their fourth losing season in the last five years. Navy is 9th in the nation at 236.9 rushing yards per game. Their defense ranks 7th nationally, allowing just 88 yards per game, but they also rank 115th against the pass, allowing nearly 275 yards per game. This will be the 96th all-time meeting between Notre Dame and Navy. They played every year from 1927 through 2019, with only the 2020 pandemic halting what was the longest running uninterrupted intersectional rivalry in the nation.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter