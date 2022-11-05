Notre Dame (5-3) and No. 4 Clemson (8-0) are ready to square off at the Notre Dame Stadium for the first time in two years. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind. - Notre Dame Stadium

When: 7:30 PM EST

Television: NBC/Peacock – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play); Jason Garrett (analyst); Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Spread: Clemson-3.5...O/U 44.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish improved to 3-1 away from home, with all the games against ranked teams, with last week’s win at No. 16 Syracuse. They are 2-2 at home, with all the games against unranked teams. Notre Dame has rushed for at least 223 yards in four of their last five games. They have lost three of the other four games when they have been held under 200 rushing yards. Isaiah Foskey has 4.5 sacks over the last two games to bring his season total to 7.5 and his career total to 23. He needs 2.0 sacks to pass Justin Tuck’s Notre Dame career record of 24.5 sacks. The Fighting Irish have blocked a program record five punts this season and are tied for the nation’s lead in that department.

What to Know - Clemson: The Tigers beat Syracuse 27-21 two weeks ago to improve to 8-0 and then had their bye last week. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passed for 439 yards and two touchdowns in Notre Dame’s 47-40 2 OT win at Notre Dame Stadium two years ago while subbing for Trevor Lawrence. The former 5-star recruit is completing just 64% of his passes this season and was benched for freshman Cade Klubnik after throwing two interceptions against Syracuse. Uiagalelei is listed as Clemson’s No. 1 quarterback this week and is expected to start Saturday night. The Tigers rank seventh in the nation in rushing yards allowed at 87.9 YPG. They’re No. 4 in blocked kicks with four through eight games.

