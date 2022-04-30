Los Angeles Rams Draft Kyren Williams In The 5th Round

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams have drafted former Notre Dame standout running back Kyren Williams with the 164th pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, going for 1,125 in 2020 and 1,002 this past season while playing behind a poor offensive line. Williams thrived at getting to the end zone, racking up 27 rushing touchdowns the last two seasons.

Williams was also a major weapon in the pass game, hauling in 77 passes for 672 yards and four more touchdowns the last two seasons. The St. Louis native also developed into a very strong pass blocker for the Irish.

Being named a team captain in 2021 is an example of the leadership Williams brings to the table, and he plays the game with a great deal of emotion and energy.

Williams was named a second team All-American by Sporting News in 2020 and was a second team All-ACC selection that season.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter