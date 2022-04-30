Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Los Angeles Rams Draft Kyren Williams In The 5th Round

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams have drafted former Notre Dame standout running back Kyren Williams with the 164th pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, going for 1,125 in 2020 and 1,002 this past season while playing behind a poor offensive line. Williams thrived at getting to the end zone, racking up 27 rushing touchdowns the last two seasons.

Williams was also a major weapon in the pass game, hauling in 77 passes for 672 yards and four more touchdowns the last two seasons. The St. Louis native also developed into a very strong pass blocker for the Irish.

Being named a team captain in 2021 is an example of the leadership Williams brings to the table, and he plays the game with a great deal of emotion and energy.

Williams was named a second team All-American by Sporting News in 2020 and was a second team All-ACC selection that season.



