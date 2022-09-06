Marshall Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame and Marshall square off for the first time in history this Saturday inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Thundering Herd have released their depth chart ahead of the matchup.

Here is the offensive depth chart.

The Herd have a number of transfers in their starting lineup on offense, including Henry Colombi (Texas Tech) at quarterback and Khalan Laborn (Florida State) at running back. Marshall will also be without running back Rasheen Ali, who is taking a leave away from the team.

Here is the depth chart for the Marshall defense.

The Marshall defense also has several transfers, including defensive tackle Anthony Watts, who came from Purdue.

