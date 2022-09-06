Skip to main content

Marshall Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Marshall has released its depth chart ahead of its football matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame and Marshall square off for the first time in history this Saturday inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Thundering Herd have released their depth chart ahead of the matchup.

Here is the offensive depth chart.

Marshall Offense

The Herd have a number of transfers in their starting lineup on offense, including Henry Colombi (Texas Tech) at quarterback and Khalan Laborn (Florida State) at running back. Marshall will also be without running back Rasheen Ali, who is taking a leave away from the team.

Here is the depth chart for the Marshall defense.

Marshall Defense

The Marshall defense also has several transfers, including defensive tackle Anthony Watts, who came from Purdue.

