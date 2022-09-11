Michael Mayer Discusses Notre Dame's Loss To Marshall, Next Steps

Notre Dame suffered a tough loss to Marshall yesterday, falling to the unranked Thundering Herd by a 26-21 score. Following the game Fighting Irish tight end and captain Michael Mayer spoke about the game.

The junior tight end was one of the few bright spots for Notre Dame in the loss, hauling in eight passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Mayer was understandably frustrated following the game, and he talked about the Irish ground attack, which seemed to thrive in fall camp but has so far struggled during the 2022 season. Notre Dame has yet to reach 100 yards on the ground in a game.

Mayer also spent time talking about the loss and how the team must respond. He also spent time talking about how he and the other captains must respond to this kind of performance. That is when the Irish junior became the most visibly frustrated, and you could see he feels at a loss for what to do, which is certainly understandable.

