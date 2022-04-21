Notre Dame 2022 Blue-Gold Game Rosters
Notre Dame will hold its annual Blue-Gold Game this weekend. Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff did things a little different this year when creating teams by allowing players and coaches to draft their respective teams.
Prior to the draft Freeman noted that the offensive linemen will wear green jerseys and some will play both ways. He also noted that quarterback Drew Pyne would play for both teams.
Below is how it all shook out.
BLUE TEAM
QB #10 Drew Pyne
QB #11 Ron Powlus III
RB #22 Logan Diggs
RB #24 Audric Estime
RB #27 Chase Ketterer
RB #33 Sam Assaf
FB #38 Davis Sherwood
FB #40 Barret Liebentritt
WR #21 Lorenzo Styles
WR #16 Deion Colzie
WR #29 Matt Salerno
WR #81 Jack Polian
WR #26 Chase Dixon
TE #88 Mitchell Evans
TE #39 Andrew Yanoshak
OL #54 Blake Fisher
OL #75 Josh Lugg
OL #79 Tosh Baker
OL #73 Andrew Kristofic
OL #53 Quinn Murphy
OL #71 Brennan Wicks
DL #7 Isaiah Foskey
DL #99 Rylie Mills
DL #54 Jacob Lacey
DL #90 Alexander Ehrensberger
DL #40 Joshua Burnham
DL #47 Jason Onye
LB #8 Marist Liufau
LB #12 Jordan Botelho
LB #44 Junior Tuihalamaka
LB #48 Will Schweitzer
LB #46 Christian Opperman
S #3 Houston Griffith
S #11 Ramon Henderson
S #22 Justin Walters
S #36 Eddie Scheidler
CB #6 Clarence Lewis
CB #28 TaRiq Bracy
CB #15 Ryan Barnes
CB #18 Chance Tucker
CB #29 Jaden Simonson
LS #44 Alex Peitsch
K #98 Blake Grupe
P #31 Bryan Dowd
GOLD TEAM
QB #10 Drew Pyne
QB #18 Steve Angeli
RB #25 Chris Tyree
RB #20 Jadarian Price
RB #30 Chris Velotta
WR #0 Braden Lenzy
WR #83 Jayden Thomas
WR #86 Conor Ratigan
WR #28 Griffin Eifert
WR #19 Moses Rogers
WR #37 Henry Cook
TE #87 Michael Mayer
TE #84 Kevin Bauman
TE #89 Charlie Selna
TE #35 Hakim Sanfo
OL #76 Joe Alt
OL #52 Zeke Correll
OL #68 Michael Carmody
OL #50 Rocco Spindler
OL #72 Caleb Johnson
DL #9 Justin Ademilola
DL #56 Howard Cross III
DL #97 Gabriel Rubio
DL #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah
DL #91 Aiden Gobaira
DL #34 Osita Ekwonu
DL #98 Tyson Ford
LB #52 Bo Bauer
LB #24 Jack Kiser
LB #32 Prince Kollie
LB #17 Jaylen Sneed
LB #42 Nolan Ziegler
LB #45 Colin Gutzmer
S #16 Brandon Joseph
S #2 DJ Brown
S #26 Xavier Watts
S #49 Marty Auer
S #37 Mike Graves
CB #21 Jaden Mickey
CB #25 Philip Riley
CB #23 Jayden Bellamy
LS #65 Michael Vinson
K #91 Josh Bryan
P/K #32 Chris Salerno
OUT FOR THE GAME
QB Tyler Buchner
WR Avery Davis
WR Joe Wilkins Jr.
TE Cane Berrong
OL Jarrett Patterson
OL Joey Tanona
OL Billy Schrauth
OL Pat Coogan
DL Jayson Ademilola
DL Aidan Keanaaina
LB JD Bertrand
CB Cam Hart
Read More
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook