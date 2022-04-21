Notre Dame 2022 Blue-Gold Game Rosters

Rosters for the Blue team and Gold team for this weekend's Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame will hold its annual Blue-Gold Game this weekend. Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff did things a little different this year when creating teams by allowing players and coaches to draft their respective teams.

Prior to the draft Freeman noted that the offensive linemen will wear green jerseys and some will play both ways. He also noted that quarterback Drew Pyne would play for both teams.

Below is how it all shook out.

BLUE TEAM

QB #10 Drew Pyne

QB #11 Ron Powlus III

RB #22 Logan Diggs

RB #24 Audric Estime

RB #27 Chase Ketterer

RB #33 Sam Assaf

FB #38 Davis Sherwood

FB #40 Barret Liebentritt

WR #21 Lorenzo Styles

WR #16 Deion Colzie

WR #29 Matt Salerno

WR #81 Jack Polian

WR #26 Chase Dixon

TE #88 Mitchell Evans

TE #39 Andrew Yanoshak

OL #54 Blake Fisher

OL #75 Josh Lugg

OL #79 Tosh Baker

OL #73 Andrew Kristofic

OL #53 Quinn Murphy

OL #71 Brennan Wicks

DL #7 Isaiah Foskey

DL #99 Rylie Mills

DL #54 Jacob Lacey

DL #90 Alexander Ehrensberger

DL #40 Joshua Burnham

DL #47 Jason Onye

LB #8 Marist Liufau

LB #12 Jordan Botelho

LB #44 Junior Tuihalamaka

LB #48 Will Schweitzer

LB #46 Christian Opperman

S #3 Houston Griffith

S #11 Ramon Henderson

S #22 Justin Walters

S #36 Eddie Scheidler

CB #6 Clarence Lewis

CB #28 TaRiq Bracy

CB #15 Ryan Barnes

CB #18 Chance Tucker

CB #29 Jaden Simonson

LS #44 Alex Peitsch

K #98 Blake Grupe

P #31 Bryan Dowd

GOLD TEAM

QB #10 Drew Pyne

QB #18 Steve Angeli

RB #25 Chris Tyree

RB #20 Jadarian Price

RB #30 Chris Velotta

WR #0 Braden Lenzy

WR #83 Jayden Thomas

WR #86 Conor Ratigan

WR #28 Griffin Eifert

WR #19 Moses Rogers

WR #37 Henry Cook

TE #87 Michael Mayer

TE #84 Kevin Bauman

TE #89 Charlie Selna

TE #35 Hakim Sanfo

OL #76 Joe Alt

OL #52 Zeke Correll

OL #68 Michael Carmody

OL #50 Rocco Spindler

OL #72 Caleb Johnson

DL #9 Justin Ademilola

DL #56 Howard Cross III

DL #97 Gabriel Rubio

DL #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah

DL #91 Aiden Gobaira

DL #34 Osita Ekwonu

DL #98 Tyson Ford

LB #52 Bo Bauer

LB #24 Jack Kiser

LB #32 Prince Kollie

LB #17 Jaylen Sneed

LB #42 Nolan Ziegler

LB #45 Colin Gutzmer

S #16 Brandon Joseph

S #2 DJ Brown

S #26 Xavier Watts

S #49 Marty Auer

S #37 Mike Graves

CB #21 Jaden Mickey

CB #25 Philip Riley

CB #23 Jayden Bellamy

LS #65 Michael Vinson

K #91 Josh Bryan

P/K #32 Chris Salerno

OUT FOR THE GAME

QB Tyler Buchner

WR Avery Davis

WR Joe Wilkins Jr.

TE Cane Berrong

OL Jarrett Patterson

OL Joey Tanona

OL Billy Schrauth

OL Pat Coogan

DL Jayson Ademilola

DL Aidan Keanaaina

LB JD Bertrand

CB Cam Hart

