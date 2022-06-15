2022 Season Preview: Notre Dame Running Backs Have Big Shoes To Fill

Notre Dame lost more rushing yards from its 2021 backfield (1,015) than the 2022 group returns in career yards (1,008). The lack of proven production and the injury history at the position certainly creates uncertainty heading into the 2022 season.

Although the experience isn't ideal and the injury woes are problematic, the flip side is the Notre Dame running backs also return a deep and talented group of players. A key ingredient to Notre Dame's success this season needs to be the latter discussion - the talent - becoming the prominent story about this group.

A look at the running back position heading into the 2022 season.

COACHING TRANSITION

Yes, Notre Dame must replace leading rusher Kyren Williams, but he wasn't the only loss this offseason. Former running backs coach Lance Taylor departed this offseason to assume the offensive coordinator role at Louisville. Taylor did an outstanding job developing the backfield the last three seasons, and first-year coach Deland McCullough has big shoes to fill.

The good news is that McCullough is considered one of the best running backs coaches in the college game. He'll need to quickly learn the strengths of his room, figure out the best way to reach and develop each player, and continue the all-around success (rushing, catching, pass pro) the backs had under Taylor

TYREE MUST STAY HEALTHY

A healthy Chris Tyree running behind a good offensive line in 2020 averaged 6.8 yards per carry. A banged up Chris Tyree running behind a bad offensive line in 2021 averaged 4.0 yards per carry.

So which Tyree will we get in 2022? That remains a question, and the primary reason for that is health. Tyree was banged up as a senior in high school, he battled through turf toe in 2021 and missed much of this past spring with concussion issues. The Virginia native must first show he can stay on the field day-after-day, and week-after-week.

If Tyree is able to stay healthy this fall he'll give the offense the home run ability it often lacked last season. Tyree is a dynamic one-cut runner that is a legitimate threat to rip off a huge play any time he touches the ball. Even with all his injury woes last season, Tyree still had a game-changing 96-yard kick return for a score against Wisconsin, a vitally important 55-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Toledo and a 53-yard touchdown reception in the bowl game.

Tyree is a completely different back than Kyren Williams, who was a more elusive player. Tyree shows good patience and vision, and when his footwork is efficient he can do the little things effectively as well. Tyree is also a dangerous weapon in the pass game, although it's in a more traditional running back role.

He'll get a chance to become "the man" this season, but he'll need to stay healthy, clean up his footwork and continue to add more lower body strength. A healthy Tyree changes the way teams have to defend the Irish offense.

DIGGS WILL FACE SOME ADVERSITY

Sophomore Logan Diggs was expected to battle for the lead back after flashing impressive potential in limited action as a freshman. The talented back was slowed during the winter with some lower body issues and then tore his labrum in the spring game, which could cost him part of the 2022 season.

While we don't know the extent of his injury, typically a labrum tear can keep a player out anywhere from 6-8 weeks to up to four months. How long it takes Diggs to recover is still a question mark. One thing is for sure, he won't be fully 100% when fall camp kicks off.

Diggs will have a chance to battle back into the rotation once he gets healthy, and if he handles his rehab well he'll come back a stronger and more focused player.

From a development standpoint, Diggs is a talented back with good size, and his elusiveness in space is outstanding. The issue for Diggs is he tends to bounce way too quickly and doesn't use his strength and size enough. Part of maturing as a back will have to include knowing when to stay on track, when to just hammer the line and maximize yardage, and then when to bounce and get in space.

If Diggs can become a more efficient and consistent back you'll see his playmaking ability become an even bigger weapon, and he'll be hard to keep off the field. Diggs is also a pass game weapon.

ESTIME GETS HIS SHOT

McCullough has talked about wanting different backs for different roles, and sophomore Audric Estime certainly has unique traits. Listed at 228 pounds with a massive physique, Estime has the power to become the hammer in the Irish backfield. That means he could at least find himself a role as a short-yardage and goal line back.

But Estime is much more than just a big back that can move the chains, and if Diggs misses time in fall camp he'll get a chance to show that off. Estime is a nimble athlete for his size, and he shows a nifty one-cut running style from the backfield that also has the agility to make defenders miss in space. It's a unique skillset, and it's one that made him a four-star player coming out of high school.

Estime has legit every-down ability. He is an efficient back but also has the ability to make big plays if given room. I'm curious to see if he can add anything from a pass catching standpoint, but I do expect him to be a highly effective player in pass protection. If he can show off the ability to be a weapon in the pass game I could see Estime winning the third-down back role.

Beyond that, don't discount Estime as being capable of winning the No. 1 running back role. The talent is certainly there, and even in a deep running back room Estime will be very hard to keep off the field in 2022.

PRICE ADDS JUICE

Freshman Jadarian Price was a standout throughout the spring, and he has a chance to be a star at Notre Dame. That's not just my opinion, but something I constantly hear from sources around the program. I graded Price as a four-star, Top 100 running back, but even I didn't project him to have an impact as a true freshman, but Price has the talent to bust through a deep depth chart.

To begin, Price brings explosiveness to the backfield. Only Tyree brings more home run juice, but Price is more elusive than his veteran teammate. Price is a natural runner with outstanding vision and feel for the game. He looked strong as a freshman and showed the ability and willingness to hammer between the tackles. Price's all-around game as a runner is outstanding.

In the Blue-Gold Game, Price took a short pass and turned it into a 51-yard touchdown, showing off his big play ability in the pass game as well. He showed himself to be a good route runner in high school and he adds a legit pass game element. He'll need to continue growing his body and improve his pass pro skills, but it will be incredibly hard to keep Price off the field this season.

If I'm a returning back I'm not going to want to miss time in the fall, otherwise you might not be able to get your spot back if Price is able to step into your role.

Notre Dame also welcomes talented freshman back Gi'Bran Payne, but the newcomer has been injured most of the last two seasons, so I need to see him in action before projecting we we'll see from him in 2022.

THREE IMPORTANT RUNNING BACK QUESTIONS

There is no question the Irish backs have talent, but there are some questions surrounding the group heading into the season.

1. Can the unit stay healthy? - Tyree and Diggs have both suffered significant injuries during their time at Notre Dame, and Price battled an injury as a junior. The nature of the position can make it difficult to stay healthy, but that's what this group needs to do as a whole. It has the depth to sustain an injury, even a big one, but as a unit the group needs to stay on the field. If it does that I have no doubt the production will come.

2. Who steps up as "the guy"? - No, you don't "need" a go-to back to emerge, but it certainly makes it easier as a coach to have a guy you know you can count on. Perhaps it works out that different players are "the guy" each week, but as a play caller how do you know who that will be each game? Notre Dame's running back room will be even better if one of the backs steps up and separates himself from the rest as "the guy" from at least the standpoint of you know you can count on him game after game in any situation.

3. How does the depth chart shake out? - Notre Dame has five talented runners, but Payne's injury history makes him a question mark. Among the other four backs the talent is there for this group to emerge as one of the better running back rooms in the country. In order for that to happen someone is going to not get as many touches as they want. Someone, or two someones, will have to swallow their pride and do what is best for the team, be ready when their number is called and answer the bell. For the unit to reach its potential it needs everyone on the depth chart to work hard, keep a good attitude and be ready. If that happens, and if McCullough can keep the whole group focused and locked in, this unit could finish the season as one of Notre Dame's best backfields in a very long time.

