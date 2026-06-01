We've officially made it to June, which brings us that much closer to Notre Dame football kicking off for the 2026 season.

Alright, it's still 97 days from happening but we're closer to the start of the season than we are to the end of last year's National Championship game, and there is reason to believe this will be a massive year for Notre Dame.

As the kids get out of school and summer takes full effect, we'll be sure to enjoy it, but also count down the days until Notre Dame kicks off the 2026 season while we all prepare for it ourselves.



Here's what you need to know regarding Notre Dame football, and other Notre Dame topics, on June 1.

5. A Massive What-If Regarding Notre Dame Women's Basketball

If you watch the WNBA at all, Caitlin Clark has been in the headlines of late for a variety of reasons. She recently guested on the Post Moves Podcast and discussed how she almost went to Notre Dame instead of Iowa.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I wrote in further detail about it Sunday, but would the Caitlin Clark phenomenon be as big had she played at a more established college basketball powerhouse than Iowa? I say no, and used an example of a former Notre Dame football great to make my point.

4. Football Countdown Variety Pack

As we're just 97 days from the regular season kicking off in Green Bay, a few things to check out regarding Notre Dame in 2026...

Who are the 10 best players Notre Dame will take on during the 2026 season?



And Josh Pate is already betting against Notre Dame on at least on Saturday in 2026...and I sort of agree with him.

3. Notre Dame Recruiting Updates

Notre Dame is in a great place with its 2027 recruiting class, but work remains to be done. Tight end,remains one of those places and the latest outlook for a second one in the cycle took a big hit over the weekend.



At least the defensive line class is a monster. Get caught up to date on the rest of Notre Dame recruiting happenings to start the month here.

2. Notre Dame in Danger of Losing Texas Showdown?

Notre Dame football has a home-and-home series scheduled with Texas in the 2028 and 2029 seasons. At least "tentatively," as the Texas athletic director recently stated.



My concern is that with the success a program like Indiana has had while scheduling complete nobodies in the non-conference, more teams will start going a similar route.

No post on it (yet), but Notre Dame also lost out on a linebacker it was targeting Sunday night, as Noah Glover of Virginia committed to Miami.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Noah Glover has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 210 LB chose the Hurricanes over Georgia, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame



“Canes Nation we here!”https://t.co/YOK0jpYK9D pic.twitter.com/IP5wr3fdj5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2026

1. Notre Dame Football Finds an Unlikely Ally?

As USC already backed out of a nearly century-long rivalry and Texas weighs ditching its home-and-home with Notre Dame, the Big 12 has stepped up in a big way.



That's surprising, considering Notre Dame hasn't played a regular-season game against a current Big 12 team (as a member of the Big 12) since all the way back in 1999.

The way Texas Tech has gone after almighty and untouchable Texas over the last week has me hoping Notre Dame and the Red Raiders can put together a home-and-home before long, regardless of it Texas backs out of the upcoming series.