A Look At Notre Dame's Remaining 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame enters the bye week on a bit of a roll after beating California (3-1) and North Carolina (3-1) in back to back games. Despite its big picture goal of a national championship being likely out of the question, Notre Dame still has plenty to play for.

Notre Dame certainly has a chance to beat its remaining eight opponents, but it won't be easy. The Irish will need to continue improving, and we'll get to all of that later in the bye week, but let's start with a look at who the Fighting Irish have left on the schedule.

NOTRE DAME 2022 SCHEDULE

Sep. 3 - at #3 Ohio State (4-0) - Lost 21-10

Sep. 10 - Marshall (2-2) - Lost 26-21

Sep. 17 - California (3-1) - Won 24-17

Sep. 24 - North Carolina (3-1) - Won 45-32

Oct. 8 - vs. #19 BYU

Oct. 15 - Stanford

Oct. 22 - UNLV

Oct. 29 - at Syracuse

Nov. 5 - #5 Clemson

Nov. 12 - vs. Navy

Nov. 19 - Boston College

Nov. 26 - at #6 USC

#19 BYU COUGARS

2022 Record: 3-1

BYU began the season with back-to-back wins, beating South Florida (50-21) and then 9th-ranked Baylor (26-20) in overtime. A 40-21 loss to Oregon knocked BYU off course a bit, but the Cougars bounced back with a 38-24 win over Wyoming. Quarterback Jaren Hall currently ranks 21st nationally at 291 passing yards per game.

Next Game: Sep. 29 vs. Utah State

STANFORD CARDINAL

2022 Record: 1-2

The struggles of David Shaw and Stanford continue as the Cardinal are off to a 1-2 start, losing by double digits to USC (41-28) and Washington (40-22). Its only win so far was over Colgate, a member of the Patriot League. Things don't get any easier for Stanford, who travel to Oregon and then host Oregon State before heading to South Bend.

Next Game: Oct. 1 at Oregon

UNLV REBELS

2022 Record: 3-1

The Rebels are one of the surprise teams on the schedule. After going 22-56 in the previous six seasons the Rebels have already won three games. Its only loss was a competitive 20-14 loss to California, who the Irish only beat by a touchdown. On top of that, all three or UNLV's wins (Idaho State, North Texas, Utah State) have been by at least 10 points. After scoring less than 20 points per game in the two previous seasons combined, UNLV is averaging 39.5 through the first four games.

Next Game: Sep. 30 vs. New Mexico

SYRACUSE ORANGE

2022 Record: 4-0

While UNLV has been a big surprise, Syracuse has been an even bigger one. The Orange are off to a 4-0 record and already have wins over Louisville (31-7), Purdue (32-29) and Virginia (22-20). Dino Babers' squad is doing so despite its quality ground attack not getting going. Quarterback Garrett Shrader is averaging over twice as many passing yards per game as he did a season ago and he's already one touchdown pass away from tying his mark of nine scores a season ago.

Next Game: Oct. 1 vs. Wagner

#5 CLEMSON TIGERS

2022 Record: 4-0

Clemson has bounced back from its "down" season and is off to a 4-0 start. Its first three opponents weren't much of a test, but the Tigers went on the road and beat then 21st-ranked Wake Forest 51-45 in overtime. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been much better this season and has helped overcome a relatively weak secondary, which so far has hindered the dominant front seven. If the secondary improves the defense will be much, much better.

Next Game: Oct. 1 vs #10 NC State

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

2022 Record: 1-2

Navy has had a rough go of it so far this season, but the Midshipmen are coming off their first win of the season, a 23-20 win at East Carolina. This followed a disappointing 14-7 loss to FCS opponent Delaware and a 37-13 loss to Memphis.

Next Game: Oct. 1 at Air Force

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

2022 Record: 1-3

It's hard to think of Boston College's season getting off to a worst start. Things immediately went south with the Eagles dropping a 22-21 home game to Rutgers. That was followed by a blowout loss to Virginia Tech (27-10) and Florida State (44-14). Its only win so far is a 38-17 win against FCS opponent Maine. The defense hasn't been very good and the offense has been even worse. An abysmal offensive line has thwarted what is an otherwise talented offensive squad. If the Eagles can't get the offensive line and protection situation figured out the year is going to go very, very poorly.

Next Game: Oct. 1 vs Louisville

#6 USC TROJANS

2022 Record: 4-0

USC dominated its first three opponents, blasting Rice (66-14), Stanford (41-28) and Fresno State (45-17) on the back of an explosive offense and a much-improved defense. There are two ways to look at USC's 17-14 win at Oregon State. One is to focus on how poor the offense played, the other is to praise USC's ability to win a road game over a quality opponent with the best part of its team (the offense) struggling. I think the latter is the most true right now, but we'll find out over the next two months.

Next Game: Oct. 1 vs. Arizona State

